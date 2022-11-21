Slovakia’s public broadcaster's news chiefs dismissed after airing one-hour long opposition speech

Slovakia’s public broadcaster's news chiefs dismissed after airing one-hour long opposition speech
Opposition leader Robert Fico’s speeches are a blend of misinformation about COVID-19, pro-Russian stances and alarmist messages about the security situation in Slovakia. / bne IntelliNews
By Albin Sybera November 21, 2022

News director Maria Hluchanova and three other managers at Slovak Radio and Television (RTVS) have been dismissed after the RTVS 24 TV news channel livestreamed an hour-long speech of ex-premier Robert Fico from the party meeting of his Smer-SD on the national holiday on November 17 without informing the public broadcaster's director-general.  

Hluchanova was dismissed on November 18 after RTVS chief Lubos Machaj met the management of the RTVS news section. “After getting acquainted with the circumstances and analysis of the situation […] Maria Hluchanova is leaving the director position of news and journalism at RTVS”, Stanislav Cacko of the press relations department at RTVS was quoted as saying by local news server Aktuality.sk.

Opposition leader Fico’s speech was a blend of misinformation about COVID-19, pro-Russian stances and alarmist messages about the security situation in Slovakia. The leftwing populist, who has shifted to the far right in many of his positions, also presented his party’s position on not prioritising “homosexuals adopting children or people changing their gender”, and accused Slovak President Zuzana Caputova of allegedly trying to drag Slovakia into World War III following the landing of missile fragments on Polish territory which killed two people last week.

Machaj regretted that such a speech made at a party meeting appeared on the public broadcaster on the national holiday commemorating the toppling of communism in Czechoslovakia in 1989 and student anti-Nazi protests in 1939.

“First and foremost no political party should receive space at RTVS on such a holiday”, Machaj stated and added that at this time public broadcasting needs to be a space for airing “commemorations of democratic effects and achievements of the [1989] Velvet Revolution, which I deem especially important at this time”. Machaj also said that neither he nor other RTVS management members had any prior knowledge of the airing Fico’s speech.

Fico slammed RTVS management decision on his Facebook profile. “There is no greater spitting at the national holiday of freedom and democracy than firing of journalists over letting a speech by opposition politicians go on air”, he posted in response.

Fico has been systematically building upon some of the key narratives appearing on Slovak disinformation websites including the notion that freedom of speech is allegedly under threat in Slovakia, and that it is, in fact, his Smer-SD which is a staunch defender of freedoms secured after the November 1989 political turmoil. However, the current government and international media organisations argue that when Fico was in power until 2018, the public broadcaster was heavily biased towards his government.

In his November 17 party speech he also accused Caputova and Prime Minister Eduard Heger’s cabinet of censoring media and curtailing freedom of speech. As a result “alternative media are more popular, which are also more reliable and attractive for a large portion of Slovak public”, Fico said and called on owners of “main media” to pay attention to this.

According to the recent poll conducted for RTVS, Smer-SD would obtain 14.2%,  trailing behind another opposition party Hlas-SD of Fico’s former party colleague Peter Pellegrini with 18.6%. A November poll by Focus puts Smer-SD at 15.6% while the ruling OLaNO, led by Finance Minister Igor Matovic, would just cross the 5% threshhold needed to enter the parliament with 7%.

Much of the OLaNO electorate appears to have shifted to the non-parliamentary Progressive Slovakia (10.2%) following the OLaNO leader’s role in the recent coalition crisis or his controversial remarks against media, which were widely ciriticised by international media organisatoins. OLaNO’s former key coalition ally libertarian SaS sits at 8.1% and the far right Republika formation at 7%.

A recent survey on the Velvet Revolution showed that the percentage of Slovaks who view the 1989 political changes positively dropped below 50% from 58% last year. “The fact that the proportion of people with a favourable attitude towards the Velvet Revolution has fallen below 50% for the first time since 2014 reflects the extremely unfavourbaly socio-political claimate in Slovakia”, said Zora Butorova of the Institute of Public Affairs which conducted the survey.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

More than 80 Ukrainian Web3 startups raise $1bn over the past four years

Slush revokes €1mn tech prize for UK start-up Immigram because founders are Russians

Is the Kremlin betting on Wildberries to consolidate e-commerce as foreign players exit Russia?

News

Kyrgyzstan claims to be mulling end to graft-ridden customs service

But a contentious procurement law in the works has fuelled scepticism about government claims to be fighting corruption.

Hungary faces suspension of EU funds, according to German press reports

Budapest said to receive RRF funds but €7.5bn of Cohesion Funds will remain frozen.

Turkey’s Syria airstrikes ‘directly threatened’ US personnel says Washington

Erdogan says ground offensive is next. Kurdish groups accuse Ankara of using Istanbul bombing as pretext for military incursion.

European Parliament calls for ‘reenergised’ enlargement process – but only for countries that back Russia sanctions

MEPs want accession completed by 2030 and a majority vote to approve new members, but say accession talks with Serbia should be halted if it doesn’t align with EU on sanctions.

Serbia and Kosovo reach agreement to end number plate dispute

Deal to ease tense situation in northern Kosovo, after EU High Commissioner Josep Borrell warned earlier this month of risk of a new conflict.

Kyrgyzstan claims to be mulling end to graft-ridden customs service
2 hours ago
Hungary faces suspension of EU funds, according to German press reports
3 hours ago
Turkey’s Syria airstrikes ‘directly threatened’ US personnel says Washington
9 hours ago
European Parliament calls for ‘reenergised’ enlargement process – but only for countries that back Russia sanctions
11 hours ago
Serbia and Kosovo reach agreement to end number plate dispute
11 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. UN projects Ukraine’s population will never recover from war
    3 months ago
  2. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  3. Russia’s international reserves up by $10bn in the first week of November to $552.1bn
    4 days ago
  4. Russia’s imports recover as trade pivots to the east
    3 days ago
  5. Schengen decision looms for Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia
    22 hours ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    23 days ago
  2. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    24 days ago
  3. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    1 month ago
  4. Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first
    24 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss