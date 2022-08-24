Slovakia sends its Soviet-era IFVs to aid Ukraine

Slovakia sends its Soviet-era IFVs to aid Ukraine
Slovakia will ship 30 of its Soviet-era BVP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. / Wikipedia
By Albin Sybera August 24, 2022

Slovakia and Germany have signed a deal in which Slovakia will receive 15 Leopard 2A4 tanks in return for shipping 30 of its Soviet-era BVP-1 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to Ukraine. 

This will mean the Slovak military will be further restocked with Nato-made defence products while utilising old Soviet equipment to aid the Ukrainian military. 

Separately, Slovak Minister of Defence Jaroslav Nad said there is yet no agreement over the future of Slovakia’s Soviet-era fleet of MiG-29s and its possible shipment to Ukraine, as negotiations continue with several countries. 

“The value of the MiGs is about €300mn. We will either receive financial or material compensation. A financial one would be used for purchases of new aircraft,” said Nad.    

Poland’s and Czechia’s jets are going to take part in protecting the Slovakia’s airspace from September.  

German Leopard 2A4 tanks will put the figure of Slovak tanks at 45, that is just two above the minimum of 43 tanks needed to respond to a ground threat. 

The value of the Leopard tanks is €100mn, and Germany will provide ammunition, training and spare parts as part of the swap. 

The Slovak vehicles are said to be shipped to Ukraine in several weeks after legal administration issues are resolved.  

Previously Germany together with the Netherlands and the United States provided Slovakia with a Patriot air defence battery after Slovakia shipped its S-300 missile defense weapons to Ukraine. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

VISEGRAD BLOG: Central Europe faces a hot autumn of discontent

Slovakia faces minority cabinet as SaS party set to resign

Billionaires Kretinsky and Tkac face UK security scrutiny over Royal Mail shares

News

Slovakia faces minority cabinet as SaS party set to resign

SaS will leave the three-party coalition on Wednesday, depriving the cabinet led by Prime Minister Eduard Heger of its majority.

Billionaires Kretinsky and Tkac face UK security scrutiny over Royal Mail shares

Royal Mail's largest shareholder looks set to increase its shareholding above 25%, triggering enquiry under new National Security and Investment Act.

Turkish finance minister says it's ‘meaningless’ to worry over US warning on business with sanctioned Russia

Turkey has made gains in areas including trade, tourism and real estate and has doubled imports of Russian oil since declining to join sanctions response to Ukraine invasion.

Belarus in no rush to find a new paying agent for its Eurobonds

On August 23, Belarus’ First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov told state Belarusian media that the government did not consider it an urgent matter to look for a new paying agent for Belarus’ Eurobonds.

Serbia cancels EuroPride parade under pressure from religious right

President Aleksandar Vucic says Belgrade was under heavy pressure from right-wing groups and representatives of the Serbian Orthodox Church to cancel Europe's biggest Pride event.

Slovakia faces minority cabinet as SaS party set to resign
7 hours ago
Billionaires Kretinsky and Tkac face UK security scrutiny over Royal Mail shares
9 hours ago
Turkish finance minister says it's ‘meaningless’ to worry over US warning on business with sanctioned Russia
16 hours ago
Belarus in no rush to find a new paying agent for its Eurobonds
1 day ago
Serbia cancels EuroPride parade under pressure from religious right
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    8 days ago
  2. Kazakhstan poised for rare earth boom
    6 days ago
  3. Zuzana Caputova sworn in as Slovakia's first female president
    3 years ago
  4. Lukashenko wants to ”punish” Lithuania
    6 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    21 days ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    17 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    21 days ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    20 days ago
  4. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    12 days ago
  5. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss