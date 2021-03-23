Slovenia’s consumer sentiment index worsens in March

Slovenia’s consumer sentiment index fell by 2 percentage points (pp) in March compared to previous month and also decreased 6 pp from the same month in 2020, the statstics office said on March 23.

The index was also 2 pp below the long-term average, but higher than last year’s average by 3 pp.



Month on month, three of four components decreased - expectations about the country’s economy (-6 pp), about households’ finances (-2 pp) and expectations for major purchases (-1 pp). Only the indicator of current households’ finances increased by 2 pp.



Year on year, all four components deteriorated - current households’ finances (-9 pp), expectations about the country’s economy (-6 pp), for major purchases (-6 pp) and about households’ finances (-5pp).