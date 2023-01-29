Slovenia’s retail sales growth slows to 2.8% y/y in December

/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews January 29, 2023

Slovenia's retail sales went up by an annual 2.8% in December 2022, slowing significantly from a 7.4% y/y increase a month before (chart), the statistics office, SURS, said on January 27.

The annual growth was mostly due to the increase in sales of automotive fuel (by 11.5%).

In retail trade without automotive fuel, sales declined by an annual 1.8%. Sales with non-food products went up by 2.1% and with food products were down by 5.5% in December.

At a monthly level, the volume turnover in retail trade declined the fourth time in a row in December, by 1.3%. Retail sales with food products fell by 4.5% month on month, and with non-food products were down by 0.4%.

In 2022, volume turnover jumped by 20.3% y/y and without retail trade with automotive fuel, it grew by 3.1%.

Retail sales with automotive fuel grew by 57.1% and with non-food products by 7.2%,. They fell by 1.9% in retail trade with food products.

Volume turnover from trade and repair of motor vehicles increased at the monthly level by 0.7% and was higher 3.9% y/y in December. In 2022, it still went down by 4.5% compared to the year before.

