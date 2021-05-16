Slovenian President Pahor supports EU enlargement of entire Western Balkans

Slovenian President Pahor supports EU enlargement of entire Western Balkans
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje May 16, 2021

Slovenian President Borut Pahor said on May 14 in Belgrade that it would be "great" if the Western Balkans countries join the EU more or less at the same time, saying that only such an approach would provide peace and stability in the region.

In Belgrade, Pahor met Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic as part of preparations for the Brdo-Brijuni summit on May 17 in Slovenia to mark the 10th anniversary of the initiative. 

Presidents Pahor and Vucic discussed the elements of the declaration to be adopted by the leaders at Monday's summit, which relate to the faster EU enlargement of the entire Western Balkans, the Pahor cabinet said in the statement.

Pahor expressed his hope that the May 17 summit in Slovenia would end with the adoption of a declaration, which would inspire the EU to accelerate its enlargement. 

Vucic, according to his cabinet statement, said at the meeting with Pahor that Slovenia's support on Serbia’s EU path is important to Belgrade as Slovenia will take the six-month EU presidency from July.

“Preserving peace and stability is of key importance to us,” Vucic said in the statement.

“We think it is important that we all take care of the whole region, because we live together, side by side. We have nothing against a holistic approach. Of course, there is always an approach based on progress, but we have nothing against a more significant geopolitical approach towards the Western Balkans," said Vucic.

Before meeting Vucic in Belgrade, Pahor met Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani on May 13. Last week, he met with the presidents of Montenegro and Albania, Milo Djukanovic and Ilir Meta, respectively. 

Pahor already met the President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski in September 2020 and in March this year as well as all three members of the presidency of Bosnia & Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik, Sefik Dzaferovic and Zeljko Komsic. 

Regarding the Serbia-Kosovo dialogue, Vucic underlined that Belgrade is committed to a dialogue with Pristina under the auspices of Brussels.

“We were ready for dialogue in May, we will be ready in June and always, because we believe that no frozen conflict is good,” Vucic said, adding that such conflicts could be re-activated and end with hundreds of deaths.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell said earlier this month that a new round of dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina will take place before the end of June, as Kosovo's new government needs more time to get acquainted with the situation from the previous rounds of talks.

Serbia and Kosovo are engaged in an EU-mediated dialogue aimed at normalisation of their relations. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but it is still not recognised by Belgrade as a separate country.

Kosovo’s PM Albin Kurti was supposed to meet Vucic in May in Brussels, but Kurti rejected the meeting saying that the new government needs more time.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Western Balkans do better than eastern EU members on LBGTI rights

Regional leaders urge EU to speed up enlargement for entire Western Balkans

Tourism’s long road to recovery

News

Western Balkans do better than eastern EU members on LBGTI rights

Montenegro has the best legal and policy environment for LGBTI people in the emerging Europe region, ILGA-Europe's latest Rainbow Europe Map shows.

bneGREEN: Lukoil oil spill headed towards the Barents Sea

An oil spill in the Komi Peninsula is four to five-times bigger than initially thought, and may flood into the Barents Sea on Russia’s north-eastern coast if unchecked, environmentalists warned on May 17.

Regional leaders urge EU to speed up enlargement for entire Western Balkans

Presidents of Croatia, Slovenia and aspiring EU members from the Western Balkans say enlargement is a "geopolitical necessity".

Turkey may be ripe for external debt crisis says Wells Fargo

Investment bank’s analysis of 25 economies shows Turkish economy ranking worst of all, ahead of Argentina and Venezuela.

Centerra files arbitration suit as Kyrgyzstan moves to seize Kumtor gold mine

Canada and UK warn government actions that “negatively impact trade and foreign direct investment will further undermine already fragile economic livelihoods of the Kyrgyz people”.

Western Balkans do better than eastern EU members on LBGTI rights
2 hours ago
bneGREEN: Lukoil oil spill headed towards the Barents Sea
3 hours ago
Regional leaders urge EU to speed up enlargement for entire Western Balkans
10 hours ago
Turkey may be ripe for external debt crisis says Wells Fargo
16 hours ago
Centerra files arbitration suit as Kyrgyzstan moves to seize Kumtor gold mine
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    5 days ago
  2. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    8 days ago
  3. 10 megatrends shaping emerging Europe in the post-pandemic 2020s
    6 days ago
  4. Ukraine’s security council lists 13 oligarchs
    6 days ago
  5. Mongolia’s apocalyptic sandstorms
    5 days ago
  1. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    29 days ago
  2. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    5 days ago
  3. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    13 days ago
  4. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    8 days ago
  5. Turkey’s descent into coronavirus hell
    27 days ago

Reports

Dismiss