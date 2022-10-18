Smugglers reportedly selling Musk’s Starlink dishes in Iran as protesters battle regime’s internet shutdown

Smugglers reportedly selling Musk’s Starlink dishes in Iran as protesters battle regime’s internet shutdown
Starlink satellites are now hovering above Iran.
By bne IntelIiNews October 18, 2022

Smuggling gangs in Iran are selling satellite receiver dishes for Elon Musk’s Starlink internet service brought in through the country’s porous border with Iraqi Kurdistan, Iranian newspaper Shargh reported on October 17.

The dishes are reportedly on offer at Iranian rial (IRR) 600mn, or $1,900, with pre-orders being taken from across the country, which is struggling with internet blackouts brought in by the authorities attempting to put an end to the anti-regime protests that have rocked Iran since mid-September.

There’s something of a problem, however—though Musk grandiosely declared “Activating Starlink …” after gaining US sanctions exemptions for his attempt at bringing Starlink to Iran, and though—according to live satellite tracking—the SpaceX founder now has 10 low-earth orbit satellites sitting over Iran’s major cities, including Tehran, Tabriz and Isfahan, there are no Starlink ground stations, or “gateways”, in Iran to receive Starlink signals. Thus, anyone wanting to use a Starlink dish to hook up to the internet in Iran would probably have to rely on a gateway within range in a neighbouring country such as Turkey, Azerbaijan or Iraq.

Reporting on the claims that Starlink dishes are available on the Iranian black market, Shargh published images of an open Starlink box on a Persian-style rug. However, curiously, The Intercept on September 27 reported: “Implausibility [as to operating Starlink in Iran] hasn’t stopped Musk’s fans, either. One tweet from a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council purporting to document a Starlink dish already successfully secreted into Iran turned out to be a photo from 2020, belonging to an Idaho man who happened to have a Persian rug.”

bne IntelliNews cannot verify the sales are genuinely taking place, but enquiries have been sent enquiries to Baneh, a city in Iran’s Kurdistan Province renowned for its smuggled goods, on the prevalence or otherwise of the reported smuggling racket.

One smuggler told Shargh he was earning a margin of $350 per Starlink dish order.

Also examining the question of the lack of gateways in Iran, The Intercept spoke with Todd Humphreys, an engineering professor at the University of Texas at Austin, whose research focuses on satellite communication.

Humphreys suggested that ground stations built in a neighbouring country could provide some level of connection, albeit at reduced speed, “but that,” noted the publication, “still doesn’t get over the hump of every Iranian who wants to get online needing a $550 kit with “Starlink” emblazoned on the box.

While Humphreys was cited as adding that he was hopeful a slow trickle of Starlink terminals could aid Iranian dissidents over time, he added: “I don’t think in the short term this will have an impact on the unrest in Iran.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kazakhstan new home to 50 international firms that opted for Russia exit, 50 more could be on the way

Food waste apps gain users as cost of living soars

MP smashes phone with hammer during speech in warning against Turkey’s new ‘disinformation law’

News

Kazakhstan new home to 50 international firms that opted for Russia exit, 50 more could be on the way

Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and Uzbeks all looking to make the most out of relocations.

Ukraine believes Belarus’ increasing military activity is more than just posturing

Ukraine is increasingly fearing a renewed invasion from Belarusian territory, but while Minsk might hold back for a while longer, Russia is intensifying its aerial assaults against Ukraine from Belarusian territory.

Emerging Europe is growing faster than expected this year but will stagnate in 2023, says wiiw

For 2023 the wiiw has revised its forecasts down, and overall Emerging Europe growth will average just 0.3%, barely above the 0.2% predicted for the Eurozone.

Populist candidate leads in polls ahead of Slovenian presidential election

Anze Logar, backed by former populist premier Janez Jansa's Slovenian Democratic Party, predicted to have a strong lead going into the likely run-off on November 13.

MMK noteholders appoint new trustee

Noteholders of the Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works’ $500,000,000 4.375% Guaranteed Notes due 2024 have voted to elect a new trustee and simplify the procedure for the cancellation of the notes.

Kazakhstan new home to 50 international firms that opted for Russia exit, 50 more could be on the way
5 hours ago
Ukraine believes Belarus’ increasing military activity is more than just posturing
9 hours ago
Emerging Europe is growing faster than expected this year but will stagnate in 2023, says wiiw
16 hours ago
Populist candidate leads in polls ahead of Slovenian presidential election
22 hours ago
MMK noteholders appoint new trustee
23 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Russia’s sanctions soft underbelly: precision machine tools
    1 year ago
  2. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    9 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Political stalemate leaves battlefield with casting vote
    3 days ago
  4. Interior minister says Serbia ‘doesn’t belong’ in the EU
    4 days ago
  5. HESS: Tajikistan’s President Rahmon demands respect from Russia
    4 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    1 month ago
  2. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    13 days ago
  3. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    22 days ago
  4. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    24 days ago
  5. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    9 days ago

Reports

Dismiss