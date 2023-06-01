Solution to South Africa’s energy crisis 'within our grasp', former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter says

Solution to South Africa’s energy crisis 'within our grasp', former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter says
André de Ruyter's talk came two weeks after the publication of his explosive book 'Truth to Power: My Three Years Inside Eskom', outlining rampant corruption at the utility / SABC News via YouTube
By Elena Kachkova in Johannesburg June 1, 2023

South Africa's need for sustainable energy solutions to address a deepening energy crisis and climate change is becoming increasingly urgent, according to André de Ruyter, former CEO of the state-owned power utility Eskom.

De Ruyter highlighted this reality in his keynote address at Daily Maverick’s first Earth Edition of The Gathering event at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on May 26.

Addressing a large audience of energy analysts, climate activists, journalists, government executives, and community and business leaders via a video-link, De Ruyter emphasised the need for decarbonisation to allay South Africa's energy crisis, restore investor confidence and create jobs.

He noted that the energy transition must be equitable and that it presents an opportunity for South Africa to lead the world in environmental competitiveness, Daily Maverick reports.

According to De Ruyter, there are five arguments for decarbonisation:

Allay

De Ruyter said that South Africa can allay the energy crisis by rapidly deploying renewable energy at scale. “We now have a proven technology, both wind and solar,” he explained.

“That is the cheapest, more than competitive against new coal, new gas, new nuclear, but more importantly [it] can be deployed within between 18 months and two years at utility scale, thereby addressing the much-needed shortfall of round about six gigawatts in generation capacity that the country requires.”

Economy

By removing the constraints that the energy crisis places on the economy, South Africa can restore investor confidence, De Ruyter pointed out. That can catalyse an enormous amount of investment amounting to approximately ZAR1.2 trillion ($60.7bn). South Africa can do this by making use of concessional finance that is available to it from the rich nations who are keen to assist it with the just energy transition.

“Of course, then we need to behave reasonably, we need to choose our partners carefully,” he warned. “And we need to account for the fact that geopolitics are at play, and we can’t just pick and choose our friends and ignore our own interests by siding with the pariahs of the world.”

Employment

The former CEO explained that coal miners’ concerns that their jobs may be imperilled by the transition away from coal are justifiable. However, numerous studies have indicated that up to 300,000 new jobs could be created “if this new energy profile decision is deployed wisely and in a structured manner rather than chaotically, which is pretty much the case at the moment.”

So, there is a real opportunity for South Africa by focusing on the just energy transition to combat the 38% unemployment rate, which is “simply catastrophic and unsustainable,” De Ruyter added.

“Very importantly, we can protect our exports,” he continued. Carbon border adjustment mechanisms (CBAMs), or carbon taxes are the reality. And they will be applied by South Africa’s trading partners, like the European Union and the United States, in the very near future, De Ruyter said.

“This will make our exports increasingly uncompetitive in a world where decarbonisation is already one of the major themes that occupy the minds of policymakers everywhere.”

“South Africa is the 12th largest carbon emitter in the world, having an economy that is one and a half times more carbon-intensive than China, twice as carbon-intensive as the global average. We are at a unique disadvantage when it comes to the carbon intensity of the goods that we export,” he noted.

“If we want to maintain our export markets, then we better pay attention to how we can quickly and effectively decarbonise our electricity supply,” De Ruyter suggested.

Environment

“South Africa is uniquely susceptible, by some accounts twice as susceptible as other countries [to] the risks of climate change. And we cannot ignore that, we cannot pretend that we have the right to continue to burn coal and ignore the impact that climate change will have on our country,” De Ruyter told the audience.

“Burning the amount of coal that we do, about 160mn tonnes or so per annum, has a huge negative impact on the health of our people, and there are reportedly more than 2,000 premature deaths annually due to the effects of coal burning,” he added.

Decarbonisation, according to De Ruyter, will bring other benefits like creating a resilient water-supply system in the water-scarce country. Shutting down 22-23GW of coal-fired power generation capacity by 2035 will release sufficient water back into the Vaal River system to supply 220 litres of water per day for 200 million people.

“So that’s about three times the population of South Africa,” he said, adding that the extra water will become available without significant investment because the dam and irrigation infrastructure in the country already exists.

Equity

De Ruyter said his fifth argument for decarbonisation was the most challenging one. He spoke about the importance of implementing the changes without creating a legacy of negative social implications by leaving ghost towns behind as had happened in the north of England after the closing of coal mines.

“If we do not engage in a constructive, positive and enlightened way with people who will be affected by this transition, it is my fear that we will run into a brick wall of opposition,” De Ruyter cautioned. “We need to engage, and engage in a way that demonstrates empathy, understanding and a willingness to listen and to co-create solutions with those people who will be affected by this transition.”

De Ruyter mentioned that, during his time at Eskom, he was able to oversee the development of an assembly line for modular micro-grids at the Komati solar plant. He spoke about a training college initiative for the repurposing and reskilling of people for gainful employment in the new industry.

The former CEO added, “this is a huge opportunity, but it requires us to have a coherent policy environment.” He emphasised the need for new industrial, labour, environmental policies to be created for the country to be able to implement the transition carefully and deliberately.

To achieve this, a new kind of leadership is required, he said. De Ruyter believes that this leadership should increasingly come from civil societies, opinion-formers and the media to ensure that South Africa can manage the transition for the benefit of its people.

Summarising his address, De Ruyter said: “Let’s be clear, this is not a moon-shot. This is not impossible. This is not something that we cannot do as a country.”

“This is eminently within our grasp, but it requires resolve, it requires urgency, and it requires leadership to grasp this opportunity. And it is an opportunity, it is not a threat. And once we do that, we will be able to move forward and to ensure that South Africa rather than, once again for poor policy reasons becoming a pariah on the world stage, can lead the world and can ensure that we become and remain a competitive country from an environmental perspective, from an export perspective, but also from an energy perspective,” he concluded.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia set to soon send fertiliser to Nigeria for free, Lavrov says

South Africa grants BRICs summit attendees diplomatic immunity, denies link to Putin's ICC arrest warrant

Lavrov makes surprise visit to Kenya as Moscow seeks support for Ukraine war

News

European Commission announces enhanced support for Moldova ahead of EPC summit in Chisinau

EC President Ursula von der Leyen says holding the second EPC summit in Moldova sends out a strong message about the country's European future.

Bulgaria’s main pro-Western parties resume talks on joint government

Former rivals Gerb-SDS and CC-DB decide to un-freeze talks in face of fierce opposition from across the political spectrum.

Kosovo’s PM Kurti defies US demands to withdraw special police from troubled north

Kurti defiant in the face of strong criticism from Kosovo's Western allies.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics elected president

Narrow victory of ruling party candidate could damage the coalition as the other two parties are unhappy about New Unity holding the presidency as well as the premiership.

Russia set to soon send fertiliser to Nigeria for free, Lavrov says

Western countries haven't imposed sanctions on Russian fertiliser exports, but the Kremlin claims trade is hampered by difficulty processing payments, and obtaining vessels and insurance

European Commission announces enhanced support for Moldova ahead of EPC summit in Chisinau
4 hours ago
Bulgaria’s main pro-Western parties resume talks on joint government
12 hours ago
Kosovo’s PM Kurti defies US demands to withdraw special police from troubled north
14 hours ago
Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics elected president
20 hours ago
Russia set to soon send fertiliser to Nigeria for free, Lavrov says
22 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    6 days ago
  2. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    4 days ago
  3. Is Lukashenko dead?
    18 days ago
  4. What really happened to Russia's reconnaissance ship in the Black Sea?
    4 days ago
  5. TURKISH ELECTION LIVE: Erdogan wins presidential run-off (As it happened)
    4 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    18 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    6 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    22 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    23 days ago
  5. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    27 days ago

Reports

Dismiss