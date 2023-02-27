Stable outlooks at lowest level for two decades in Emerging Europe, says Fitch Ratings

Stable outlooks at lowest level for two decades in Emerging Europe, says Fitch Ratings
The current share of positive and negative outlooks is fairly balanced, at about 23% and 32%, respectively. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews February 27, 2023

The war in Ukraine has caused the proportion of stable outlooks among sovereign Emerging Europe issuers to be at its lowest level in nearly two decades, Fitch Ratings said in a report on 25 February.

One year since the conflict began, the share of stable sovereign outlooks in Emerging Europe is at its lowest since late 2003, having fallen to just over 36% in February from 70% at end-February 2022. “This is by far the lowest share of any region in Fitch’s sovereign portfolio,” the report says.

The current share of positive and negative outlooks is fairly balanced, at about 23% and 32% respectively.

In Emerging Europe, there are seven sovereigns on negative outlook, the same as at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fitch says.

The negative outlooks for North Macedonia (‘BB+’) and Romania (‘BBB-‘) predate the war. Those for the Czech Republic (‘AA-‘), Estonia (‘AA-‘), Hungary (‘BBB’) and Slovakia (‘A’) reflect risks from the energy crisis and fiscal policy caused by the war.

As well as these negative outlooks, Ukraine (‘CC’) and Belarus (unclassified) were downgraded in 2022 because of the war.

Meanwhile Turkey’s (‘B’) negative outlook reflects long-standing risks from its economic policy stance.

According to Fitch Ratings’ system, anything at ‘BB’ or below is junk or speculative rating

However, Fitch says, the sovereigns in the South Caucasus and Central Asia weathered 2022 remarkably well. The influx of people and capital from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus to Georgia (‘BB’) and Armenia (‘B+’) boosted both sovereigns’ macroeconomic, fiscal and external performance. Georgia’s outlook was revised to positive in January 2023 and Armenia’s on 10 February.

High energy prices have also strengthened the fiscal and external balance sheets of exporters such as Azerbaijan (‘BB+’) and Turkmenistan (‘B+’). Fitch revised Azerbaijan’s outlook to positive in October 2022, and Turkmenistan’s earlier this month.

Bulgaria’s (‘BBB’) positive outlook is due to continued prospects for euro accession.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Tehran, Almaty live in fear of earthquake hell

Germany to crack down on sanctions dodgers as non-EU trade turnovers with Russia soar

Vardanyan sacked as Nagorno-Karabakh's state minister

News

Czech opposition filibusters bill suspending pension indexation

Populist parties accuse the centre-right government of trying to balance the budget on the backs of the poorest.

A wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia almost reach Moscow

Ukraine flew deadly attack drones deep into Russia and almost all the way to Moscow in a move that shook the Kremlin on February 28.

Empty shelves in North Macedonia as bakers stop making bread

Bakers refuse to produce best-selling loaves in protest against government price caps.

Georgian foreign agents law to be sent to Venice Commission for review

Ruling party says it would only consider technical aspects of any criticisms of the foreign agents bill, which targets NGOs that receive international funding.

UN inspectors confirm ‘near nuclear weapon-grade’ uranium particles found in Iran

Tehran denies discovery is meaningful. Israel steps up sabre-rattling. CIA chief says his agency has no evidence Iranians are moving to “weaponise”.

Czech opposition filibusters bill suspending pension indexation
23 hours ago
A wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia almost reach Moscow
23 hours ago
Empty shelves in North Macedonia as bakers stop making bread
1 day ago
Georgian foreign agents law to be sent to Venice Commission for review
1 day ago
UN inspectors confirm ‘near nuclear weapon-grade’ uranium particles found in Iran
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Orban demands that Sweden and Finland stop criticising his regime if they expect to join Nato soon
    2 days ago
  2. How big is Russia's "ghost fleet" of oil tankers?
    3 days ago
  3. Pro-Russian activists step up efforts to destabilise Moldova
    1 day ago
  4. A wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia almost reach Moscow
    23 hours ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  3. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss