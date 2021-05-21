Start-up report highlights 100 “unicorns-to-be” from Eastern Europe

Start-up report highlights 100 “unicorns-to-be” from Eastern Europe
Start-up report highlights 100 “unicorns-to-be” from Eastern Europe
By East West Digital News in Moscow May 21, 2021

Emerge, a major conference held last week to highlight the start-up and venture scene of the ‘New East’, has published a selection of 100 promising start-ups from the region, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).  

Touted as having a unicorn potential, these start-ups were selected according to a variety of criteria in particular, company maturity (up to three years of age), amount of capital raised (no more than $3mn), MVP and commercial traction. Successful developments amid the pandemic and a positive sustainability impact were also taken into account.

The featured start-ups come from the former Soviet Union, other Central and Eastern European countries (such as Poland and Romania) as well as other jurisdictions across the world (EU, USA, Asia) where start-up entrepreneurs from the region tend to establish their companies to ensure their global growth.

Confirming the region’s strongest skills, 56% of the featured start-ups use such technologies as AI, ML, Big Data or computer vision.

The majority of these start-ups have a deep tech focus:

  • 54% conduct deep R&D;
  • 14% have a provisional patent, or launched a patent application, or plan to do so;
  • 13% have intellectual property, licences or technologies protected by patents (local or international);
  • 11% have founders or have a team executive who are experts in a relevant field (degree or book authorship).

As noticed by the report, a significant fraction of the companies have a sustainability orientation. Around one third of them are interested in becoming a B-corporation; as many have at least one KPI related to sustainable development. One start-up in five has a diverse team, while 13% tend to use eco-friendly materials and abstain from using paper.

The ‘Emerge 100’ regional start-up report can be downloaded at no charge through this link.  

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News (EWDN), a bne IntelliNews partner publication.  

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs

A new wave of funds: Russian investors assert themselves on the domestic and global markets

Moscow Exchange acquires banking and insurance marketplace

Tech

A new wave of funds: Russian investors assert themselves on the domestic and global markets

The Russian venture scene is tiny, but vigorous: several new funds were announced over the past few weeks, targeting a variety of sectors and geographies, sometimes with very specific approaches.

Moscow Exchange acquires banking and insurance marketplace

Moscow Exchange has taken control of Inguru, a major marketplace for insurance and banking products. As a result of the transaction, Moscow Exchange has got a 70% stake in the company, and could increase it to 100% over a period of five years.

Russian internet watchdog decides not to block Twitter

Russian internet watchdog Roskomnadzor has decided not to block Twitter after the US company deleted over 90% of the material the state organ had objected to, the organ said in a press release on May 15.

Romania’s IT&C market forecast to grow by 15% p.a. until 2025

IT&C services market grew by 23.4% y/y in 2020 amid shift to remote working and online services during the pandemic.

Regional winery Purcari invests in online wine retail platform

Bucharest-listed Purcari bought a 10% stake in 8Wines.com, a fast-growing online retailer of wines.

A new wave of funds: Russian investors assert themselves on the domestic and global markets
1 day ago
Moscow Exchange acquires banking and insurance marketplace
1 day ago
Russian internet watchdog decides not to block Twitter
1 day ago
Romania’s IT&C market forecast to grow by 15% p.a. until 2025
2 days ago
Regional winery Purcari invests in online wine retail platform
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    3 days ago
  2. Turkey may be ripe for external debt crisis says Wells Fargo
    5 days ago
  3. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    12 days ago
  4. Money laundering pushes up property prices in Western Balkan cities
    7 days ago
  5. DATACRUNCH: the bne car ownership/age index
    6 days ago
  1. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    10 days ago
  2. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    17 days ago
  3. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    12 days ago
  4. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    3 days ago
  5. Will Belarus merge with Russia this week?
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss