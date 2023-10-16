State Department denies Blinken warned about risk of Azerbaijan attacking Armenia

State Department denies Blinken warned about risk of Azerbaijan attacking Armenia
“The reporting in this article is inaccurate and in no way reflects what Secretary Blinken said to lawmakers,” the department said. / bne IntelliNews
By Ani Avetisyan October 16, 2023

The US State Department has denied a Politico report citing US lawmakers that claimed that Secretary of State Antony Blinken told them that Azerbaijan might invade Armenia in the coming weeks. 

The target of the Azerbaijani attack, Blinken said, will be the southern Syunik region of Armenia, Politico reported. Blinken also said the US was seeking to hold Azerbaijan responsible and was not planning to “renew a long-standing waiver that allows the U.S. to provide military assistance to Baku”.

At the time of publication, the US State Department refused to give comments to Politico about the alleged conversation, saying only that it supports Armenia’s sovereignty. 

Congressman Frank Pallone appeared to confirm the reports in a tweet, saying that “Aliyev is moving forward with his objective to take Southern Armenia”, and that he urged Blinken to impose sanctions against Azerbaijan. 

Two days after the report, the Armenian state news agency, Armenpress, got comments from the State Department, denying the information in the article, calling it “inaccurate”.

“The reporting in this article is inaccurate and in no way reflects what Secretary Blinken said to lawmakers,” the department said, adding that the United States “ strongly supports” Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The State Department did not specify which parts of Politico’s reports were not true.  

“Four people told me that  Secretary Blinken had an October 3 call with a group of lawmakers, and two of those four said that Blinken said the State was tracking the possibility that Azerbaijan would invade in the coming weeks”, Eric Bazail-Eimil, a journalist from Politico insisted on Twitter. 

The fears of a new escalation have grown in Armenia since Azerbaijan’s attack on Nagorno-Karabakh in late September, with many in the country fearing that Baku might want to take the “Zangezur corridor” — a road connecting Azerbaijan to its enclave of Nakhchivan — by force. Armenian ambassador to the European Union, Tigran Balayan, had stated earlier in October that Azerbaijan will attack Armenia in the coming weeks if the West does not take “sharp” steps, calling for sanctions against Baku.

The Western countries have made it clear that  sanctions against Azerbaijan are not on the table. The EU officials have repeatedly warned that the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh would harm  EU-Azerbaijan relations, yet refrained from threatening Baku with sanctions or review of the gas deal with it.  At the same time, a number of Western officials stated that Baku had broken its promise of not using force in Karabakh, when it attacked the region on September 19.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Absent Armenia remains elephant in room as Putin prepares for CIS summit in Kyrgyzstan

COMMENT: The new Iran – Azerbaijan transit route reflects shifting geopolitical realities

ING: Armenian economy faces upside risk from Karabakh refugee influx but Ukraine war spillovers mostly positive

News

Bulgaria imposes punitive tax on gas transit from Russia

Bulgaria has imposed a tax on the transit of Russian natural gas through its territory in a move seen as both an attempt to secure extra revenue and a hit on Moscow and its allies in Europe – Serbia, Hungary and part of Bosnia & Herzegovina.

North Korean weapons are pouring into Russia, report indicates

High-quality satellite imagery of ports and train shipments suggest a scale of arms deliveries that poses a big problem for Ukraine.

Further evidence to come out about mysterious Finnish-Estonian gas pipe leak

Nordic and Baltic seismologists detected blast-like waves on October 8 – the day that a leak occurred along the Balticconnector gas pipeline linking Estonia and Finland, potentially strengthening the theory of deliberate action being the cause.

List of new BRICS+ members will be presented at 2024 summit in Russia

A list of new BRICS+ candidates will be presented at the next meeting of the group, in the Russian region of Kazan summit in 2024, Pavel Knyazev, Russia's Foreign Ministry ambassador-at-large, told Tass.

Kazakhstan ready to send more oil to Uzbekistan for the right price

Kazakhstan is prepared to consider increasing oil supplies to Uzbekistan if the price offered by Tashkent is right, Kazakh Deputy Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said on October 11.

Bulgaria imposes punitive tax on gas transit from Russia
4 hours ago
North Korean weapons are pouring into Russia, report indicates
8 hours ago
Further evidence to come out about mysterious Finnish-Estonian gas pipe leak
11 hours ago
List of new BRICS+ members will be presented at 2024 summit in Russia
11 hours ago
Kazakhstan ready to send more oil to Uzbekistan for the right price
13 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    4 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The new Iran – Azerbaijan transit route reflects shifting geopolitical realities
    5 days ago
  3. Massive capital flight from Russia in 2022 left by four main channels
    8 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  5. Armenia refuses to take part in CIS summit and CSTO military drills in Kyrgyzstan
    6 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    25 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  3. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    24 days ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    24 days ago
  5. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss