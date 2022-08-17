Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia

Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
Tandem road and rail Kerch Strait bridges / Rosavtodor.ru.
By Dominic Culverwell in Berlin August 17, 2022

The bridge connecting Crimea to Russia was closed overnight after a series of explosions rocked the occupied peninsula, the Kyiv Post reported on August 16.

Crimea is looking increasingly vulnerable to Ukrainian attacks and waves of people were recorded leaving amid fears of becoming the war’s next victims. Although not officially confirmed, many suspect Ukrainian forces to be behind a series of explosions on August 16 and the attack on Saky airbase on August 9. 

As a result, Crimea is under a regional state of emergency and the Kerch bridge was closed from 10pm to 6am on August 17 amid fears of another assault. Ukrainian news channel ‘Channel 24’ claims that the shutdown allowed Russian officials to escape Crimea rather than it being a safety measure for civilians.

The day before, a record number of cars crossed the bridge, with reportedly 38,297 driving in both directions, Ukrinform reported. It is not clear how many were leaving or going to the peninsula, but it is strongly suspected that the majority were leaving.

Moscow blamed this week’s attacks on saboteurs, resulting in damage to the Dzhankoi railway line that Russian troops stationed in occupied South Ukraine used to restock supplies from Russia. In response, Mykhailo Podolyak, a key adviser to the Ukrainian president, effectively confirmed Ukraine’s involvement in an interview with The Guardian and warned that more attacks on the peninsula could take place in the coming months.

“Our strategy is to destroy the logistics, the supply lines and the ammunition depots and other objects of military infrastructure. It’s creating a chaos within their own forces,” he told the British newspaper.

Ukrainian partisans are known to be operating in Crimea and posters warning Russians of further attacks have been documented in the region. Across Russia, saboteurs have targeted ammunition depots and other facilities. As bne IntelliNews wrote in April, fires and explosions frequently occur in Russia as part of an underground resistance movement. However, it is not known to what extent Kyiv is involved in these attacks.

The peninsula holds a lot of significance for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was greeted with sky-high approval ratings after annexing the Ukrainian territory in 2014. He is likely to be feeling additional pressure now that Ukraine has proved it can conduct military operations in the region.

Related Content

Russia’s EconMin seen as overly optimistic with another GDP upgrade

Chinese cars conquer Kazakhstan as Russian imports end

COMMENT: Turkey moves closer to Russia, but is immune to Western sanctions

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia’s EconMin seen as overly optimistic with another GDP upgrade

Chinese cars conquer Kazakhstan as Russian imports end

COMMENT: Turkey moves closer to Russia, but is immune to Western sanctions

News

High energy prices force Romania’s biggest chemicals company to suspend operations

Chimcomplex reports 42% y/y decline in net profit in H1 as its business is hit by high electricity and natural gas prices.

Czech government not to sue EU over its ruling on payment of subsidies to opposition leader's conglomerate

The European Commission has refused to reimburse the Czech state for EU aid paid to Agrofert because Andrej Babis was in a conflict of interest as finance minister and then prime minister when the aid was given.

Chinese cars conquer Kazakhstan as Russian imports end

Sanctions on Russia have stopped deliveries from the factories that traditionally supplied Kazakhstan.

Floods of people flee Crimea as explosions rock the region

Explosions rocked Russian-occupied Crimea on the morning of August 16 after a suspected Ukrainian special operation.

Serbian opposition politician plans to start talks on Russian sanctions

Borko Stefanovic says Serbia needs to examine what refusing to align with EU policy means for the economy and EU accession process.

High energy prices force Romania’s biggest chemicals company to suspend operations
8 hours ago
Czech government not to sue EU over its ruling on payment of subsidies to opposition leader's conglomerate
8 hours ago
Chinese cars conquer Kazakhstan as Russian imports end
14 hours ago
Floods of people flee Crimea as explosions rock the region
1 day ago
Serbian opposition politician plans to start talks on Russian sanctions
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    6 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    10 days ago
  3. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    1 day ago
  4. China's CATL to build €7.34bn battery plant in Hungary
    3 days ago
  5. CPI inflation in Moldova hits 33.6% y/y in July
    7 days ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    6 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    10 days ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    9 days ago
  4. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    24 days ago
  5. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    20 days ago

Reports

Dismiss