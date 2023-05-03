Swipe Left: Tinder pulls out of Russia over invasion of Ukraine

Swipe Left: Tinder pulls out of Russia over invasion of Ukraine
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews May 3, 2023

Match Group, the owner of popular dating apps Tinder and Hinge, has announced that it will be withdrawing from the Russian market by June 30.

The decision to leave the market comes more than a year after Russian President Vladimir Putin directed the invasion of Ukraine, triggering the severance of business relationships between Moscow and numerous Western companies.

Match Group will now take measures to limit access to their services and plans to completely withdraw from the Russian market by the end of June. Until May 2023 Match Group had remained relatively tight-lipped about its Russian operations, but it did flag potential negative impacts on its European business in March 2022.

The company’s withdrawal from Russia comes over a year after its primary competitor, Bumble Inc., blocked downloads in both Russia and Belarus. Alongside the Bumble App, Bumble Inc. also owns Badoo.

"We are committed to protecting human rights," Match said, in an annual impact report published on Monday, quoted by Reuters.  "Our brands are taking steps to restrict access to their services in Russia and will complete their withdrawal from the Russian market by June 30, 2023."

Friends Fiduciary Corp., a prominent company shareholder, praised the move and said that it sets an example for other companies to follow.

"It's not a good look for a trusted brand to be continuing operations in a nation where the head of state has been indicted by the International Criminal Court,” Jeff Perkins, executive director at Friends Fiduciary, told Reuters.

Many Western digital services providers, including Spotify, Dropbox, Meta and Netflix, pulled out of Russia in 2022, shortly after the start of the full-scale invasion.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime

MOSCOW BLOG: Drone strikes

Russia Services PMI puts in another strong month of growth, posting 55.9 in April, but slightly down from March

News

Serbia’s second mass shooting in days leaves 8 dead

A young man fired indiscriminately at residents of villages near Mladenovac with an automatic weapon early on May 5, killing eight people and injuring 13 others.

Hungary has the antidote to liberal virus of migration and gender ideology, says Orban

Orban's hosting of the Conservative Political Action Conference for the second time in two years demonstrates how his electoral successes have made him a role model among right-wing populists in Europe and the United States.

Agricover seeks to raise €85mn with one of the largest-ever IPOs on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Founder Jabbar Kanani and shareholder EBRD to sell part of their stakes in offer aimed at both retail and institutional investors.

Alarm raised over Turkish interior minister’s ‘tally infrastructure’ to count votes in upcoming elections

Growing concern also over statements from president Erdogan and some of his senior associates that could be aimed at undermining legitimacy of vote if opposition prevails.

Belarusian opposition leader Viktor Babariko hospitalised with collapsed lung after apparent beating in jail.

Belarusian political prisoner and former presidential candidate Viktor Babariko has been hospitalised on April 27 after reportedly having been badly beaten, causing his lung to collapse, Kyiv Independent reported on May 4.

Serbia’s second mass shooting in days leaves 8 dead
44 minutes ago
Hungary has the antidote to liberal virus of migration and gender ideology, says Orban
2 hours ago
Agricover seeks to raise €85mn with one of the largest-ever IPOs on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
2 hours ago
Alarm raised over Turkish interior minister’s ‘tally infrastructure’ to count votes in upcoming elections
7 hours ago
Belarusian opposition leader Viktor Babariko hospitalised with collapsed lung after apparent beating in jail.
12 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  2. South Africa reported to have warned Putin he will be arrested if he comes to BRICS summit
    3 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: A blueprint for a Ukrainian peace deal
    7 days ago
  4. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  5. Rebuilding within sight of the Russians in Donbas
    5 days ago
  1. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  2. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  3. BRICS bloc advances another step as Saudi Arabia joins China’s SCO
    28 days ago
  4. South Africa reported to have warned Putin he will be arrested if he comes to BRICS summit
    3 days ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    4 months ago

Reports

Dismiss