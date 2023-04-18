Taiwan’s Yageo to make biggest-ever greenfield investment in North Macedonia

Taiwan’s Yageo to make biggest-ever greenfield investment in North Macedonia
/ vlada.mk
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje April 18, 2023

Taiwanese producer of electric components Yageo signed on April 18 an agreement with North Macedonia’s authorities to invest €205mn in the free industrial zones in the country, where it plans to create 3,900 jobs over the next ten years, the government in Skopje announced.

This will be the largest greenfield investment in the country since it declared independence in 1991.

The deal was signed in Taipei between the director of the Directorate for Technological-Industrial Development Zones (TIRZ) Jovan Despotovski, and the top executives of Yageo.

Yageo plans to produce spare parts and components for electric vehicles, as well as sophisticated equipment for green technologies, and carry out development and research projects in cooperation with Macedonian universities.

Two production facilities will be built in Skopje, the first in July next year. In the second stage of the investment project the company plans to build a factory in the eastern town of Stip, broadcaster Telma reported.

The positive experiences from Kemet Electronics, which was bought in 2020 and officially taken over by Yageo last year, were one of the reasons North Macedonia was chosen as an investment destination among several countries in the region.

“With the new concept of encouraging investments, we managed to put our country quite high on the map of investment destinations that have the capacity to realize high-quality investments for the benefit of the country and its citizens,” PM Dimitar Kovacevski said.

Yageo is one of the largest suppliers of parts and electronics for the automotive industry, electronic components for new green technologies, 5G telecommunications, medicine and defense. It has 49 production facilities and 20 research and development centres on three continents.

Meanwhile, export activities by companies from industrial zones in North Macedonia have also shown significant growth.

TIRZ announced recently that the exports in the first quarter of 2023 reached €951.6mn, which is the highest level in the past five years. This represents an increase of nearly 12% compared to the same period last year and a remarkable growth of over 22% compared to 2021.

Compared to the first quarter of 2020, export activity has increased by an impressive 59%, by 37% compared to 2019, and by 72% compared to 2018. This growth indicates the industry's resilience and adaptability, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and ongoing supply chain disruptions.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ING: IMF remains cautious on world economic outlook

Central and Southeast European companies eye lucrative Ukraine reconstruction opportunities

North Macedonia’s government launches AI digital assistant

News

Sanctioned Russian IIB bank to move back to Moscow

Earlier this week the IIB admitted it could not meet its obligations to partners but blamed difficulties caused by sanctions rather than a liquidity crisis.

Russian exporters stash $146bn abroad in "shadow reserves" in 2022

Russian exporters accumulated $146bn of foreign currency abroad in 2022 after the authorities lifted mandatory requirements of repatriating and selling export FX cash.

Romania to settle grain crisis without banning imports from Ukraine

Romanian farmers estimate losses of €200mn as a result of Ukrainian grain flooding the local market, but Bucharest has stopped short of an import ban.

US Supreme Court says Turkey’s Halkbank not immune from Iran sanctions-busting prosecution

Lower court ordered, however, to take another look at whether government-owned lender can get the indictment dropped under common law.

Farmers pressure Southeast Europe governments to ban Ukraine grain imports

Farmers from Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania are lobbying their governments to suspend imports of grain and other food products from Ukraine.

Sanctioned Russian IIB bank to move back to Moscow
12 hours ago
Russian exporters stash $146bn abroad in "shadow reserves" in 2022
14 hours ago
Romania to settle grain crisis without banning imports from Ukraine
14 hours ago
US Supreme Court says Turkey’s Halkbank not immune from Iran sanctions-busting prosecution
23 hours ago
Farmers pressure Southeast Europe governments to ban Ukraine grain imports
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Russia the mining and minerals titan of the future
    3 days ago
  2. Ukraine seizes assets of billionaire Novynskyi's Smart Holding
    6 days ago
  3. EU lawyers say Russian frozen central bank funds must be returned after the war
    6 days ago
  4. Russian labour crisis looming as unemployment falls and emigration rises
    6 days ago
  5. Russia’s international reserves are back to over $600bn
    7 days ago
  1. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    30 days ago
  2. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    20 days ago
  3. Russia’s budget deficit hits its full year target in the first two and half months of 2023
    27 days ago
  4. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    4 months ago

Reports

Dismiss