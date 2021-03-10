Tajik parliament approves Nurek HPP financing agreement

By bne IntelIiNews March 10, 2021

Tajikistan's parliament has approved the agreement on financing the Project of Rehabilitation of the Nurek Hydro Power Plant, Phase II, struck between Tajikistan and the World Bank Group's International Development Association (IDA) in December.

"The aim of the project is to reconstruct and increase the production capacity of six hydroelectric units of the Nurek HPP and increase their efficiency," chairman of the parliamentary committee on the economy and finance, Fayzullo Mashrabzoda, said during a debate on the agreement on March 9.

Nurek HPP was built and put into operation in the 1970s. The equipment of its hydroelectric power station is now seen as outdated and requires reconstruction.

With the financial support of the World Bank, a feasibility study of the project for the reconstruction of the Nurek hydroelectric power station and the safety of the dam was prepared during 2015-2016.

The first phase of the project provides for the replacement of three units and their auxiliary equipment, ensuring the safety of the dam.

The first phase of the project has so far raised $326.9mn of credit and grant funds from the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

The first phase of the project is to be implemented by 2023 and the second phase by 2028.

