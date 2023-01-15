Tehran expects Russia to deliver Su-35 fighters in two months says Iranian MP

Tehran expects Russia to deliver Su-35 fighters in two months says Iranian MP
The Su-35 is a fourth-generation fighter jet. / Rob Schleiffert, cc-by-sa 2.0
By bne IntelIiNews January 15, 2023

Russian Su-35 fighter jets ordered from the Kremlin by Tehran should arrive in Iran at the start of the next Persian calendar year (starts March 21), Shahriyar Heydari, a lawmaker who is a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament (Majlis), has informed Iranian news agency Tasnim.

Heydari was also quoted as saying by Tasnim that Iran has placed orders with Russia for missiles and helicopters and other defence systems “and most of these weapons will soon enter the country”.

Russian media reports have indicated Iran could acquire from 24 to 60 of the 4++ generation Su-35 fighters.

The speculation is that Moscow gave the final nod to the provision of Su-35s to Iran partly in gratitude to Tehran for supplying hundreds of combat drones tht the Russians have used to attack Ukraine. The Su-35s and drones could be part of a bartering arrangement. There is no firm information on whether Iran has, or is prepared to, supply the Russian armed forces with ballistic missiles.

An analysis by Can Kasapoglu—a non-resident senior fellow at Hudson Institute and the director of the Security & Defense Research Program at EDAM—published by National Interest on January 6 cautioned: “Taking advantage of Russia’s growing reliance on low-cost Iranian weapons amidst its stumbling campaign in Ukraine, Iran is now set to procure dozens of Russian Su-35 aircraft. While some Western assessments tend to downplay the gravity of the acquisition, claiming that it would not drastically alter the airpower balance in the Gulf, the Su-35 would give an unprecedented boost to Tehran’s control over the Iranian airspace. Such a capability development effort is particularly dangerous as the regime is moving closer to a nuclear bomb.

“More importantly, the ambitious barter of Russian Su-35 fighters in return for Iranian drones, and probably ballistic missiles, manifests a grim calculus for the West. Contemporary military transactions between Tehran and Moscow have unveiled a new geopolitical episode. Washington and its allies are now facing a more aggressive and hostile axis than ever.”

In another look at the prospective Su-35 deal, 19fortyfive wrote last August: “Iran wants new jet fighters as it is depending on Cold War-era designs such as the American F-14 Tomcat and the Soviet Su-22 Fitter. An Su-22 just crashed in Iran this month. An F-14 went down due to an accident in June.”

In further comments on the anticipated fighter jet deal, the trade journal wrote: “There are two dimensions here for analysis. The first is the tactical aspect of the trade – if it indeed happens. The barter ‘scratches both itches’ and will help each side with capabilities that are needed badly. Iran’s air force is woefully under-equipped while Russia’s drones have not faired well during the war in Ukraine.

“The second aspect of the deal is strategic as it pertains to broader international security goals for both countries. Russia and Iran are growing closer in their relationship. This is bad news for NATO and unwelcome tidings for Israel and Saudi Arabia, plus other Gulf allies.”

The Su-35 is a single-seat, twin-engine, super-manoeuverable fighter aircraft. It is a heavily upgraded version of the Su-27 Flanker and was first introduced in 2007. The Su-35 has a maximum speed of around 2,500 km/h (1,550 mph) and a service ceiling of around 17,500 metres (57,400 ft).

The aircraft is equipped with advanced avionics, including a powerful radar system and can carry a wide range of air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons. It is also equipped with an advanced electronic warfare suite, which gives it the ability to detect and jam enemy radar signals.

The aircraft is designed for both air-to-air and air-to-ground operations. It is equipped with a variety of weapons, including air-to-air missiles, air-to-ground missiles and a 30 mm cannon. The SU-35 is also equipped with a variety of sensors and electronic warfare systems, which allow it to detect and track multiple targets simultaneously.

The aircraft is billed as having a sleek and advanced aerodynamic design with a large wing area and thrust vectoring engines, giving it a high level of manoeuvrability and agility.

It is considered as one of the most advanced fighter aircraft in the Russian inventory and has been exported to countries including China, Indonesia, and Egypt.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

TEHRAN BLOG: Dizzying descent of rial gives rise to ‘Farzin & Khandoozi’

NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023

bneGREEN: Record 2022 for coal threatens green targets

News

Hungarian PMO unveils size of Russian assets frozen in Hungary after months of silence

Hungary has frozen Russian assets worth €870mn, the majority of which are owned by failed Sberbank, Minister of the Prime Minister's Office Gergely Gulyas said.

EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development invested a record €13.1bn into its Emerging Europe and Eurasia region in 2022, the bank announced on January 12.

Russia reports its first “kraken” coronavirus case

Russia recorded its first official case of the so-called Kraken subvariant of the Omicron variant of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Rospotrebnadzor state monitoring agency reported on January 12.

Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video

Amidst the current debate on whether Europe, and Germany in particular, should send tanks to Ukraine, the Ministry of Defence has released a light-hearted promotional video suggesting a solution: reclassify them as “recreational vehicles”.

Sweden-based Kurdish group’s ‘execution’ video depicting Erdogan swinging from rope infuriates Ankara

Swedish ambassador summoned as Turkey complains of soft response by Stockholm to Mussolini comparison.

Hungarian PMO unveils size of Russian assets frozen in Hungary after months of silence
7 minutes ago
EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
19 hours ago
Russia reports its first “kraken” coronavirus case
2 days ago
Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
2 days ago
Sweden-based Kurdish group’s ‘execution’ video depicting Erdogan swinging from rope infuriates Ankara
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Serbia reports massive cyberattack on interior ministry
    7 days ago
  2. BUCHAREST BLOG: What the Andrew Tate case says about corruption in Romania
    3 days ago
  3. Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
    2 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Putin has lost this winter gas battle, but another energy crisis is ahead
    3 days ago
  5. Russian paramilitary group Wagner reportedly opens 'cultural centre' in Belgrade
    1 month ago
  1. Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
    10 days ago
  2. The copper shortage is getting real
    14 days ago
  3. Serbia reports massive cyberattack on interior ministry
    7 days ago
  4. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    13 days ago
  5. Russian paramilitary group Wagner reportedly opens 'cultural centre' in Belgrade
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss