The EU’s will fight the energy crisis by storing more gas in Ukraine

The EU’s will fight the energy crisis by storing more gas in Ukraine
The EU is already getting ready for winter and plans to store extra gas in Ukraine's vast gas storage tanks / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews June 13, 2023

The EU’s will fight the energy crisis by storing more gas in Ukraine. With gas storage tanks in the EU already approaching full capacity and already over 70% full, the EU is considering making use of Ukraine’s extensive gas storage tanks, most of which are in the west of the country.  (chart)

While the EU has extensive gas storage facilities, with the bulk of them in Germany, Ukraine has much larger storage tanks as a legacy from Soviet times, that would add another 20% to the storage capacity. The biggest of the Ukrainian tanks is a whopping 17bcm – or about 15% of the entire winter’s consumption.

Though gas storage in Ukraine has become viable, the prices must be low enough to justify the costs, says Brussels. The EU is also likely to have to protect against potential war-related losses. The biggest Ukrainian gas tanks are in the west of the country, but there is another cluster in the east close to the front line and two smaller tanks are in Russian occupied territory.

According to EU directives, the tanks need to be 90% full by November 1st to ensure winter supplies of gas. Adding the Ukrainian tanks to the reserve would add an addition buffer of stored gas to cope with a cold winter. Some 40mn cubic meters of gas from Russia is still transiting Ukraine every day despite the war.

The initiative is part of efforts to prevent last year's energy crisis. EU governments then allocated €646mn to help companies and consumers, but they are not in a financial position to repeat this aid.

Storing gas for Europe would bring much-needed revenue to Ukraine, strengthen ties with the bloc, and serve as an insult to Russia after the Kremlin tried to use energy supplies to weaken support for Kyiv.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia's market could fully recover by 2030, AvtoVaz to export 50,000 cars this year

Armenia's exports to Russia almost triple in 2022

Putin and Berlusconi stayed best of friends until the end

Data

Armenia's exports to Russia almost triple in 2022

Moreover, over half of these exports were re-exports originating from third countries, adding fuel to speculation that Armenia is playing a key role in the rerouting of Western imports to Russia to avoid sanctions.

Turkey to introduce second minimum wage hike of year amid hyperinflation

Country is in a price-wage spiral, although wage hikes remain below both the official and actual inflation figures.

Serbia’s inflation continues slowdown in May

Inflation peaked in March after a year of strong growth, but is now falling as the rise in food prices has moderated.

CBR keeps rates on hold at 7.5% but warns of hikes later as inflation pressures rise

Bulgaria’s GDP growth at 2.3% y/y in 1Q23

Construction was the fastest-growing sector in Q1, expanding by 7% y/y.

Armenia's exports to Russia almost triple in 2022
20 hours ago
Turkey to introduce second minimum wage hike of year amid hyperinflation
1 day ago
Serbia’s inflation continues slowdown in May
1 day ago
CBR keeps rates on hold at 7.5% but warns of hikes later as inflation pressures rise
4 days ago
Bulgaria’s GDP growth at 2.3% y/y in 1Q23
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Top 100 foreign companies still working in Russia see profits soar by half in 2022 to $13bn
    4 days ago
  2. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    7 days ago
  3. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    4 days ago
  4. Albanian lek reaches new record high against the euro
    1 month ago
  5. Ukrainian forces go on the offensive as phase one of the counter-offensive begins
    3 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    1 month ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    19 days ago
  3. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    16 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  5. STOLYPIN: So much rests on Ukraine's counter-offensive
    30 days ago

Reports

Dismiss