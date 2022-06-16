Tokayev tells Russian TV Kazakhstan won’t break Western sanctions

Tokayev tells Russian TV Kazakhstan won’t break Western sanctions
Russia's President Putin speaks with Kazakhstan's President Tokayev during a meeting at the Kremlin in August last year. / Kremlin.ru
By Peter Baunov in Almaty June 16, 2022

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on June 15 told a Russian TV channel that Kazakhstan has no intention of breaking Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

In an interview with Russia’s Rossiya-24 TV channel, Tokayev made it clear that previous comments from Kazakh officials that the sanctions would be respected were correct. “Sanctions are sanctions,” he said.

"We cannot violate them, especially because we receive warnings about possible so-called secondary sanctions against our economy from the West if we did violate the sanctions," Tokayev added.

"But I stress, we continue working with the Russian government, I would say in an intensified manner and reach necessary agreements, while not violating the sanctions," he said.

Kazakhstan, added Tokayev, still adheres to its duties as an ally of Russia, including through membership of Russian-led groupings such as the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

In addition, Tokayev downplayed the deployment of forces of the Kremlin-led CSTO defence bloc to Kazakhstan to help quell the country's "Bloody January" unrest, during which many analysts sensed Tokayev was threatened by a possible coup.

Stressing the fact that the Russian and other forces of the CSTO did not engage in any kind of peacekeeping operations, the president noted that some people in Russia “misrepresent the whole situation” by claiming that Russia “saved” Kazakhstan and now Nur-Sultan must for ever “serve and bow at the feet” of Russia. Tokayev said that the reasoning was “far from reality,” as the CSTO deployment did not fire a single bullet while in Kazakhstan and left within 10 days.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rhetoric on Ukraine claims that its statehood is a “fiction”. That echoes similar comments in the past he has made about Kazakhstan. Russian commentators continue to add fuel to such determinations. Russian TV talkshow anchor Tigran Keosayan, sometimes talked of as a Kremlin “attack dog”, earlier this year reacted to Nur-Sultan’s decision to not hold a military parade on Victory Day by calling Kazakhstan “ungrateful”, remarking that the ex-Soviet state should “look at Ukraine carefully, think seriously.” 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey on verge of total bankruptcy says Erdogan’s former economy czar

Can tech startups still fundraise successfully in 2022?

Nordic banks hit by new money laundering scandal in the Baltic states

News

Turkey on verge of total bankruptcy says Erdogan’s former economy czar

“The future of our children is at stake. We are faced with a matter of economic and financial survival,” says Ali Babacan.

New majority brings down Bulgaria’s parliament speaker

Opposition parties including those from the far-right and populist right are preparing to bring down PM Kiril Petkov's reformist government.

Prime minsters of Albania and Montenegro visit Kyiv in show of support

With a critical EU Council meeting coming up next week, much of the discussion centred on the three countries’ prospects for EU accession.

Macron wants ‘accelerated co-operation’ for Moldova as details of EU ‘political community’ proposal leak

On Ukraine's border and with part of its territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists, Moldova is hoping for a positive answer to its application for EU candidate status.

Ukraine set to dominate Czech EU presidency

Government presents five key priorities for its rotating presidency of the EU, which begins on July 1.

Turkey on verge of total bankruptcy says Erdogan’s former economy czar
24 minutes ago
New majority brings down Bulgaria’s parliament speaker
9 hours ago
Prime minsters of Albania and Montenegro visit Kyiv in show of support
17 hours ago
Macron wants ‘accelerated co-operation’ for Moldova as details of EU ‘political community’ proposal leak
18 hours ago
Ukraine set to dominate Czech EU presidency
18 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. €511.3mn of funds for roads in Bulgaria spent on luxury properties, interior minister says
    7 days ago
  2. DON: Russia may not be fighting for ground but for a psychological tipping point in the Donbas
    4 days ago
  3. Russia preparing for second Africa Summit to build closer ties as it pivots away from the West
    4 days ago
  4. Mystery aircraft crosses four Southeast European states
    7 days ago
  5. The Fourth Russia – the new world order
    9 days ago
  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    17 days ago
  2. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    16 days ago
  3. Nearly 40% of Bulgarians want out of Nato as pro-Russian propaganda strengthens
    11 days ago
  4. €511.3mn of funds for roads in Bulgaria spent on luxury properties, interior minister says
    7 days ago
  5. The Fourth Russia – the new world order
    9 days ago

Reports

Dismiss