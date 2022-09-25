Top Russian e-scooter service aims to raise $167mn on Moscow Exchange

Top Russian e-scooter service aims to raise $167mn on Moscow Exchange
Cut off from the international markets, Russian tech firms are turning to the domestic capital market to raise money. / bne IntelliNews
By East West Digital News in Moscow September 25, 2022

Russian kick-sharing service Whoosh intends to go public on the Moscow Exchange this or next year, unnamed sources told Forbes Russia and Reuters last week.

Under plans, the e-scooter company could raise RUB10bn ($167mn at the current exchange rate) at a valuation of around RUB40bn ($666mn), Reuters learned, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

A Whoosh spokesperson told Reuters: “Like any successful company, Whoosh is considering various strategic options for development, including opportunities on capital markets. However, it is premature to speak about any concrete plans.” Whoosh could be among the first companies to make an IPO in Russia since the war in Ukraine began. “At least 10 companies from commodities to the financial and retail sectors were looking to go public in 2022, but Russia sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February has largely thwarted those plans,” writes Reuters.

Whoosh made its debut on the Moscow stock exchange in late June by raising RUB13.5bn in bonds (around $25mn at that time).

Launched in 2019, the company is a market leader in Russia with a claimed 8mn users across some 40 Russian cities. Among Whoosh’s backers are Ultimate Capital Fund, a Cyprus-based fund with Russian founders, and VTB Group, a Russian state-owned financial institution.

Until recently Whoosh had international ambitions. As a first step in early 2022, it launched its service in Lisbon, where the company moved its headquarters. The Whoosh service was also made available in Hungary and Poland.

A few months later, however, Whoosh sold its businesses in the EU due to the “complexity” of operating there in the current circumstances, reported Forbes Russia.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

US venture firm launches new fund with exclusive Ukrainian focus

Serbia’s video game industry generated revenues of €125mn in 2021

Iranians take to streets for fifth day in protests over ‘hijab’ police death of Mahsa Amini

Tech

US venture firm launches new fund with exclusive Ukrainian focus

Serbia’s video game industry generated revenues of €125mn in 2021

Serbia is an emerging high-tech hub that is especially strong in blockchain and game development.

Head of North Macedonia’s e-commerce platform Grouper joins Serbia’s Ananas, fuelling takeover rumours

Grouper was set up as a startup by North Macedonia’s ex-finance minister Nina Angelovska in 2011.

France's 52 Entertainment buys Bulgarian gaming developer Casualino

French e-gaming company 52 Entertainment aims to improve its regional capabilities in board and card games.

Romania expects €200mn from 5G licenses in 2022

Bucharest sweetened terms for telcos building 5G networks in Romania, but companies will no longer get preferential electricity prices.

US venture firm launches new fund with exclusive Ukrainian focus
2 hours ago
Serbia’s video game industry generated revenues of €125mn in 2021
2 days ago
Head of North Macedonia’s e-commerce platform Grouper joins Serbia’s Ananas, fuelling takeover rumours
6 days ago
France's 52 Entertainment buys Bulgarian gaming developer Casualino
6 days ago
Romania expects €200mn from 5G licenses in 2022
10 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    5 days ago
  2. Russians and Ukrainians pile into Turkish real estate market
    2 months ago
  3. Russia to hold referendum in Luhansk and Donetsk, paving the way for possible annexation
    5 days ago
  4. PANNIER: As Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan descend into another border war, there’s no-one to stop the fighting
    7 days ago
  5. DATACRUNCH: Europe's energy crisis in charts
    3 days ago
  1. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    12 days ago
  2. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    5 days ago
  3. Zelenskiy tells Russian troops in Kherson to run for their lives as Ukraine mounts major counterattack
    26 days ago
  4. Czech and German authorities disrupt network exporting Novichok chemicals to Russia
    23 days ago
  5. Russians routed in Ukraine, but is Putin in danger of losing power?
    13 days ago

Reports

Dismiss