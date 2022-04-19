Tourism revenues in Georgia roughly half of pre-crisis level in 12 months to March

By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest April 19, 2022

Georgia’s revenue from tourism reached $174.5mn in March, 71.3% of the figure recorded in March 2019, before the pandemic, the National Tourism Administration announced.

Interestingly, the recovery in terms of revenues was achieved in March despite a proportionally smaller number of travellers: only one-third of the travellers of March 2019. Including the tourism and non-tourism visitors, the total number of foreigners travelling in Georgia in March 2022 was only 211,484 - roughly a third of the 619,325 in March 2019, according to data from the Tourism Administration.

Revenues from travel increased by 490.6% compared to March 2021.

For the whole first quarter of the year, the revenues from travel reached $393.7 68.1% of the figure reported in Q1, 2019. Compared to January-March 2021, travel revenue increased by 635.2%.

For the 12-month period to March 2022, tourism revenues in Georgia reached $1.59bn, roughly half of the pre-crisis annual level.

