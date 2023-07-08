Turkey hikes wholesale electricity price ceiling by 4%

Turkey hikes wholesale electricity price ceiling by 4%
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews July 8, 2023

Turkey’s energy watchdog EPDK has hiked the price ceiling on the Day Ahead Market at Energy Exchange Istanbul (EPIAS) to TRY2,700/MWh from TRY2,600/MWh, effective as of July 1, the authority said on July 3.

Story chart: Monthly average price and price ceiling at EPIAS.

As a result, the electricity price for industrial enterprises that directly buy power on the wholesale market is set to increase by around 4%.

As of April 1, the price ceiling for coal plants was set at TRY1,800/MWh, while TRY1,700 will be applied for renewables and TRY2,550 for natural gas, fuel oil, naphtha and diesel plants.

Since April 2022, there have been multiple price ceilings seen on the market under the so-called maximum price reconciliation mechanism (AUM).

The government transfers funds from renewables to other plants.

As of January 1, the EPDK had dropped the ceiling by 13% to TRY4,200 from TRY4,800, the peak level, set in September. As of April 1, the ceiling, which stood at TRY2,600, was lower by 46% compared with the TRY4,800 at end-2022.

On September 2, the daily average price on the market saw a new record of TRY4,419 ($243). The dollar-denominated record was registered on February 13, 2012 at $392.

The EPDK has, meanwhile, slightly cut prices for consumers. As of July 1, the EPDK-set electricity prices (low voltage, single term, single phase) were:

–        TRY2,438/MWh for industry, down 2% month on month, 7% year on year and 40% compared to TRY4,059, a record high that was effective from September to December.

–        TRY2,218/MWh for legal persons, including small merchants (higher than 30 kWh per day), down 3% m/m, 9% y/y and down 32% compared with a record high of TRY3,267 from September to December.

–        TRY1,132/MWh for households (higher than 8 kWh/day), down 6% m/m, 29% y/y and 43% compared with a record high of TRY1,975 from September to December.

Distribution fees were hiked by 254-435% as of January 1.

Chart: Electricity prices in Turkey.

In 2022, industry consumed 108 TWh of electricity, representing a 43% share in Turkey’s overall 254 TWh of consumption. Public and private services sector consumed 65 TWh, a 26% share, while households consumed 62 TWh, equivalent to a 24% share. Agricultural irrigation took a 5% share and lighting 2%.

Meanwhile, drought conditions have slightly recovered thanks to spring rains. However, as of June 30, year-to-date water flows into Turkey’s hydropower dams was still down by 15% y/y.

The share of hydropower plants (HPPs) in Turkey’s electricity production declined to 17% in 2021 and 21% in 2022 from 25% in 2020 and 29% in 2019. HPPs have a 30% share in Turkey’s installed capacity.

The hydropower share in production is predicted to decline back to 17% in 2023, Fahrettin Arman, head of hydropower industry association HESIAD, said in January.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Borsa Istanbul attracts $974mn portfolio inflows in three weeks

Turkey releases official June inflation as 38% y/y

Russia’s Wagner is Turkey’s SADAT warns opposition leader

Data

Ukraine sees record volume of international reserves, nearly $39bn

Ukraine has recorded its highest volume of international reserves, reaching nearly $39bn, Andriy Pishnyi, the head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) wrote on July 6.

Ruble sinks to post-invasion low, approaching RUB100 to US dollar

The US dollar exchange rate exceeded RUB93 on July 6, setting a new record high for more than a year, while the euro rose above RUB100 on Moscow Exchange.

Hungary’s industry continues to suffer in May as domestic demand shrinks

Industrial production fell 6.9% y/y in May for the fifth straight month.

Borsa Istanbul attracts $974mn portfolio inflows in three weeks

Inflows likely to be from tactical investors betting on Turkish stocks, rather than longer-term strategic investors.

Retail sales turn more volatile in Romania but hit a new record

The retail sales volume increased by 3.3% y/y in January-May driven by stronger sales of both food and non-food items.

Ukraine sees record volume of international reserves, nearly $39bn
3 days ago
Ruble sinks to post-invasion low, approaching RUB100 to US dollar
3 days ago
Hungary’s industry continues to suffer in May as domestic demand shrinks
3 days ago
Borsa Istanbul attracts $974mn portfolio inflows in three weeks
3 days ago
Retail sales turn more volatile in Romania but hit a new record
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  2. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    20 days ago
  3. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    5 months ago
  4. Ukraine’s slow but steady southern offensive grinds on
    5 days ago
  5. CENUSA: The Cyprus precedent for Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia
    6 days ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    24 days ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    19 days ago
  3. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  4. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    16 days ago
  5. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    20 days ago

Reports

Dismiss