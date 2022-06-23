Turkey 'must be cautious' on sending Ukraine more arms says top Turkish defence official

Turkey 'must be cautious' on sending Ukraine more arms says top Turkish defence official
An armed Bayraktar TB2 as used by the Turkish Armed Forces. / Baykar.
By bne IntelIiNews June 23, 2022

Turkey must be cautious when it comes to delivering more weapons to Ukraine amid the war with Russia, the head of the Turkish Defense Industry Agency has said.

“We are much more careful… Turkey is the only country I guess that can give a call to both parties [Ukraine and Russia] and call them to the peace table. How can you do this if you send tens of thousands of weapons to one side?” Ismail Demir told The Wall Street Journal in an interview.

Though Turkey is a Nato member, the question of how far it might gravitate towards cooperation with Russia is an ever-present concern for Western diplomats.

Ukraine is known to have purchased more than 20 Bayraktar TB2 armed drones from Turkey in the couple of years prior to the outbreak of the war in late February, while at least 16 more were ordered before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine appears to have scored some battlefield successes against Russian military hardware with TB2s. 

Asked if Turkey was continuing to supply weapons including TB-2s to Ukraine, Demir said: “There are things going on, but I’m not in a position to say, but we are much more careful.”

Turkey has no hesitation over selling non-lethal military equipment, such as protective gear, to Ukraine, Demir added.

““We have to be able to talk to both sides, someone should be close enough to both parties, to build trust [in the effort at achieving peace]. Our priority is to make sure that peace prevails,” he said.

Turkey, meanwhile, remains subject to arms supply bans from several European countries and the US. The boycotts have been brought in in response to matters including Turkey’s decision to acquire S-400 advanced missile defence systems from the Kremlin, military incursions made by Turkish forces in Syria and Ankara’s disregard for basic human rights. The US boycott is an unofficial one run by a bipartisan majority in Congress. It rules out shipments of major arms to Turkey.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Tug of war emerging over what role Iran (and its oil) should play in new world order

HESS: West wins the default battle, but the economic war must go on

NEMETHY: Is the US Fed playing with the wrong levers?

News

Tug of war emerging over what role Iran (and its oil) should play in new world order

France calls for efforts to get Iranian oil back on the market as Tehran re-enters nuclear deal talks, Tehran says it has applied to join BRICS and Israel secretly discusses defence coordination against Iran with Saudi Arabia.

Gold and an energy price cap on G7 summit agenda

Gold and a price cap on oil are among the items on the agenda as G7 leaders gathered in Bavaria in Germany to consider a seventh package of sanctions on Russia.

Petkov rejects ITN proposal for talks on new government

ITN says it would form new coalition government so long as Petkov steps down as premier.

Russia promises to give Belarus missile systems with nuclear capabilities within months

The meeting between self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 25 brought the expected results of escalated tensions with the West and Ukraine.

”Massive” Russian bombardment of Ukraine from Belarusian territory

On Saturday morning, June 25, Ukrainian intelligence reported that Ukraine had come under “massive” bombardment by Russian forces firing from Belarusian territory.

Tug of war emerging over what role Iran (and its oil) should play in new world order
3 hours ago
Gold and an energy price cap on G7 summit agenda
19 hours ago
Petkov rejects ITN proposal for talks on new government
19 hours ago
Russia promises to give Belarus missile systems with nuclear capabilities within months
19 hours ago
”Massive” Russian bombardment of Ukraine from Belarusian territory
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    2 days ago
  2. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    4 days ago
  3. Face to face with Putin, Kazakhstan’s president refuses to recognise Ukraine breakaway republics
    7 days ago
  4. Ukraine has been clear that it needs more weapons from the West. So, what’s the holdup?
    3 days ago
  5. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    9 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    2 days ago
  2. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    28 days ago
  3. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    9 days ago
  4. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    27 days ago
  5. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss