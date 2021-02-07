Turkey’s Twozero invests $1mn in beertech Pubinno

Turkish venture capital fund Twozero Ventures has invested $1mn in San Francisco-based Pubinno, business daily Dunya reported on February 5.

Pubinno, established in 2015, has raised $2.5mn in funding so far.

Pubinno’s smart-taps have to date served more than 20mn drinks in five countries, including the US, Turkey, Spain and Israel, so far. The company is targeting an expansion into the UK, CEO Can Algul has said.

Recently, Twozero acquired a 2.77% stake in local online streaming platform BluTV.

Also on February 5, Dunya reported that Dubai-based investment fund Masterbaker has bought an undisclosed stake in Ankara-based patisserie products maker Arolez Gida.

In 2013, Masterbaker bought a 50% stake in Turkish bakery ingredients maker Mildo Food.

Also on February 5, Dunya reported that online hospital information management system Bulutklinik’s health clinics network had reached 6,291 clinics and its number of patients had reached 865,000.

Bulutklinik is integrated with the health ministry’s system, namely SaglikNet.