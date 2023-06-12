Turkey to introduce second minimum wage hike of year amid hyperinflation

Turkey to introduce second minimum wage hike of year amid hyperinflation
/ bne IntelliNews
By Akin Nazli in Belgrade June 12, 2023

Turkey’s Minimum Wage Determination Commission will on June 13 hold an initial meeting on deciding the minimum wage level that will take effect in the hyperinflation-hit country as of July 1, according to media reports.

A range between Turkish lira (TRY) 10,000 and 11,000 ($423 and $466) is under discussion.

Effective as of January, the net minimum wage was hiked by 55% to TRY 8,506.8 ($456 as of end-December, but $360 as of June 12).

The minimum cost of a worker to the employer (the net minimum wage plus taxes and premiums) stands at TRY 11,759 ($503 as of June 12).

Due to the hyperinflationary environment in Turkey, minimum wage hikes had to be delivered twice in 2022. Another hike for the second half of 2023 was already under discussion a the start of this year.

Effective as of July 2022, the government hiked the monthly net minimum wage by 30% to TRY5,500 ($295 as of end-December). Prior to that, in January 2022, it pushed up the net minimum wage by 50% to TRY4,250.

Around half of Turkey’s labour force earns the minimum wage.

For May, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK, or TurkStat) released official consumer price index (CPIinflation at 39.59% y/y. The TUIK’s official index was up by 15% in the month compared to the end-2022 level.

The Istanbul-based ENAG inflation research group of economists, meanwhile, released an inflation figure of 109% y/y for May.

The hunger threshold, representing the required minimum monthly food expenditure for a four-person family, stood at TRY 10,362 ($438), up 72% y/y, in May, a monthly survey by the yellow labour union Turk-Is showed on May 30.

The poverty threshold for a four-person household, meanwhile, stood at TRY 33,752 per month as of May, up 72% y/y.

The minimum cost of living for a single person was TRY 13,439.

Turk-Is represents workers on the minimum wage determination commission. The employers’ confederation TISK and the government are also present on the tri-party commission.

Turkey is in a price-wage spiral although wage hikes remain below both the official and actual inflation figures. Currently, Turkey’s government is moving to a phase of orthodoxy in economic policy making. Breaking the price-wage spiral, namely keeping wage hikes significantly below inflation, will be under discussion.

On the other hand, the country is set to hold local elections in March 2024. With hikes set to come through in July and January 2024, the minimum wage will be raised twice prior to the elections.

Turkey’s inflation is always cost-side, generally due to currency depreciation. Wage increases follow price increases.

As of June 12, the USD/TRY rate in the interbank market was up 38% y/y to 23.65. The latest record high of 23.64 was registered on June 8.

As the Erdogan regime turns to orthodoxy, 25 and 27 to the dollar are among the numbers regularly talked of for the USD/TRY pair in the bargaining with the finance industry for a quick lira devaluation. The pair was kept below the 20-level until the end of the presidential vote that was held on May 28.

Related Content

Markets hope Erdogan’s new ‘financial whiz’ central bank chief is all she’s hyped up to be

Simsek blows kisses to investors in bid to rescue Turkish economy, but Erdogan lurks

Turkey’s increasing balance sheet risks

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Markets hope Erdogan’s new ‘financial whiz’ central bank chief is all she’s hyped up to be

Simsek blows kisses to investors in bid to rescue Turkish economy, but Erdogan lurks

Turkey’s increasing balance sheet risks

Data

The EU’s will fight the energy crisis by storing more gas in Ukraine

The EU’s will fight the energy crisis by storing more gas in Ukraine. With gas storage tanks in the EU already approaching full capacity and already over 70% full, the EU is considering making use of Ukraine’s extensive gas storage tanks.

Armenia's exports to Russia almost triple in 2022

Moreover, over half of these exports were re-exports originating from third countries, adding fuel to speculation that Armenia is playing a key role in the rerouting of Western imports to Russia to avoid sanctions.

Serbia’s inflation continues slowdown in May

Inflation peaked in March after a year of strong growth, but is now falling as the rise in food prices has moderated.

CBR keeps rates on hold at 7.5% but warns of hikes later as inflation pressures rise

Bulgaria’s GDP growth at 2.3% y/y in 1Q23

Construction was the fastest-growing sector in Q1, expanding by 7% y/y.

The EU’s will fight the energy crisis by storing more gas in Ukraine
17 hours ago
Armenia's exports to Russia almost triple in 2022
20 hours ago
Serbia’s inflation continues slowdown in May
1 day ago
CBR keeps rates on hold at 7.5% but warns of hikes later as inflation pressures rise
4 days ago
Bulgaria’s GDP growth at 2.3% y/y in 1Q23
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Top 100 foreign companies still working in Russia see profits soar by half in 2022 to $13bn
    4 days ago
  2. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    7 days ago
  3. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    4 days ago
  4. Albanian lek reaches new record high against the euro
    1 month ago
  5. Ukrainian forces go on the offensive as phase one of the counter-offensive begins
    3 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    1 month ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    19 days ago
  3. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    16 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  5. STOLYPIN: So much rests on Ukraine's counter-offensive
    30 days ago

Reports

Dismiss