Turkish defence firm celebrates maiden flight of ‘fighter jet drone’

Turkish defence firm Baykar has announced that its first jet-powered unmanned aerial combat vehicle (UCAV), sometimes referred to as a “fighter jet drone”, completed its maiden flight on December 14.

Baykar has gained international renown for military successes in the field of its Bayraktar TB2 combat drones, used by the Azerbaijani and Ukrainian armed forces, among others.

Promoting the first flight of the UCAV, Baykar released a video showing the aircraft, the Kizilelma (“Golden Apple”), taking off and then returning to an airbase in the northwestern Corlu province, 85 kilometres west of Istanbul.

Selcuk Bayraktar, Baykar's chief technology officer, said in the video that the Kizilelma successfully completed its maiden flight. “We couldn’t hold it on the ground any longer! It flew! Thank God,” said Bayraktar, sharing footage of the Kizilelma’s departure from the runway and the moment of its ascent into the skies.

The new drone powered by a jet engine has similar exterior features to fifth-generation fighter jets. Crucially, however, little is known of the proven technical specifications of the UCAV that translate into combat potential. Baykar says that it will be able to conduct both conventional drone missions and air-to-air engagements.

The Kizilelma, said Bayark, would be able to carry 1,500 kilograms of payload, such as weapons and devices. Its flight range is 930 kilometres, while its operating altitude is 10,668 metres, it added. The aircraft can operate in the air for five hours at a time and has a maximum speed of 900 km/h, the company further disclosed.

Turkey, meanwhile, is completing a vertical take-off small aircraft carrier. It is expected it will carry the Kizilema and other drones used by the Turkish military.

Separately, Janes reported on December 15 that Turkey’s Ares Shipyard in partnership with Meteksan is developing a new variant of its ULAQ unmanned surface vessel (USV) configured for anti-submarine warfare (ASW).

On December 8, the defence trade publication reported that the first of six Type 214TN Reis-class submarines on order for the Turkish Navy had started initial sea trials.