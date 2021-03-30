Turkish development bank TKYB obtains $170mn loan from Japan Bank for International Cooperation

Government-run Turkish Development and Investment Bank (TKYB/KLNMA) has obtained a $170mn and 12-year loan from Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), TKYB said on March 29 in a stock exchange filing.

TKYB previously obtained loans from JBIC in 2013 and 2015, its general director Ibrahim Oztop said.

TKYB’s total outstanding external loans stood at $4.76bn at end-2020.