Turkish doctors’ chief convicted of terrorist propaganda amid claims army hit Kurds with chemical weapons

Turkish doctors’ chief convicted of terrorist propaganda amid claims army hit Kurds with chemical weapons
Spoke out: Sebnem Korur Fincanci. / evrensel, cc-by-sa 3.0
By bne IntelIiNews January 11, 2023

Sebnem Korur Fincanci, a forensic specialist who is head of Turkey's medical association, was on January 11 convicted of spreading terrorist propaganda over her call for an independent investigation into the alleged used of chemical weapons against Kurdish militants by the Turkish army.

Fincanci was sentenced to nearly three years in jail. However, under Turkish law, she was already eligible for release as people are rarely imprisoned in Turkey for sentences of under three years. It was expected that Financi would be freed imminently, more than two months after her arrest.

Rights groups have protested that her detention amounted to a bid by the authorities to silence her and other activists.

Fincanci, also a well-known human rights activist, was arrested after calling for a probe into claims that the Turkish military deployed banned chemical weapons against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq. Her comments on the matter were published by pro-Kurdish media.

The BBC's Zeynep Erdim was in court to hear Fincanci in a brief address state that her trial was politically motivated and was targeting democratic values and freedom of expression. Supporters of Fincanci chanted "this is only the beginning, we will carry on fighting" and "the Turkish Medical Association [TTB] will not be silenced", Erdim reported.

Emma Sinclair, head of Human Rights Watch (HRW) in Turkey, welcomed the fact that Fincanci was to be freed but said that her case "sends a strong message to everyone to be silent". Sinclair also said that she was anxious as regards other board members of the TTB. They could, she noted, face similar action to that experienced by Fincanci if portrayed as members of a terrorist organisation.

The TTB said in a tweet, apparently referencing upcoming national elections to be held by June, that Fincanci's return to the organisation meant she “will play our role at the turning point in front of our country”.

It added: “We will ensure that neither the TTB nor our country surrenders to the darkness!”

Last October, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), outlawed in Turkey as an insurgent terrorist organisation, released video footage that it said showed Turkish troops releasing a substance into a cave as well as its effects on a male fighter and a female fighter. The group also gave the details of 17 of its members whom, it said, had lost their lives recently to chemical weapons.

The Turkish government has strongly denied using chemical weapons against the PKK.

Fincanci’s approach to the matter prompted the prosecution in which she was accused of spreading terrorist propaganda and also insulting Turkey.

Her lawyers complained Fincanci did not benefit from due process during the investigation and trial.

Turkey last year adopted a controversial new media law. One aspect of it are jail terms of up to three years for the dissemination of false information about Turkish security that would cause "fear and disturb public order".

In the 2022 World Press Freedom Index, produced by Reporters without Borders, Turkey placed 149th out of 180 countries assessed.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023

The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first

Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?

News

Russia reports its first “kraken” coronavirus case

Russia recorded its first official case of the so-called Kraken subvariant of the Omicron variant of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Rospotrebnadzor state monitoring agency reported on January 12.

Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video

Amidst the current debate on whether Europe, and Germany in particular, should send tanks to Ukraine, the Ministry of Defence has released a light-hearted promotional video suggesting a solution: reclassify them as “recreational vehicles”.

Sweden-based Kurdish group’s ‘execution’ video depicting Erdogan swinging from rope infuriates Ankara

Swedish ambassador summoned as Turkey complains of soft response by Stockholm to Mussolini comparison.

Uzbekistan fights gloom as stock market fails to spark

Endures 2022 without IPO, fails to attract enough domestic and foreign capital.

Police raid on home of Mongolian rail official said to discover $2mn of cash in four currencies

Investigators probe money laundering, tax evasion, unjustified enrichment and bribery allegations.

Russia reports its first “kraken” coronavirus case
1 day ago
Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
2 days ago
Sweden-based Kurdish group’s ‘execution’ video depicting Erdogan swinging from rope infuriates Ankara
2 days ago
Uzbekistan fights gloom as stock market fails to spark
2 days ago
Police raid on home of Mongolian rail official said to discover $2mn of cash in four currencies
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
    9 days ago
  2. Serbia reports massive cyberattack on interior ministry
    6 days ago
  3. Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
    2 days ago
  4. BUCHAREST BLOG: What the Andrew Tate case says about corruption in Romania
    2 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Putin has lost this winter gas battle, but another energy crisis is ahead
    3 days ago
  1. Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
    9 days ago
  2. The copper shortage is getting real
    13 days ago
  3. Serbia reports massive cyberattack on interior ministry
    6 days ago
  4. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    13 days ago
  5. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss