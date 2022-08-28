Turkish finance minister says it's ‘meaningless’ to worry over US warning on business with sanctioned Russia

It's nothing to worry about: Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati. / CNN Turk, screengrab.
By bne IntelIiNews August 28, 2022

Turkey's Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati on August 26 rejected as "meaningless" concerns among Turkish businesses following a US Treasury warning that they face possible penalties if they keep up commercial ties with Russians under sanctions.

Turkey continues to walk a fine line when it comes to its response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On the one hand, it has criticised Moscow’s actions and has sent arms, including combat drones to Ukraine. But on the other, it has declined to impose any sanctions on Russia or introduce actions such as closing Turkish airspace to Russian aircraft. Consequently, it has seen big gains in trade and investment with Russia. There has been a huge boom in Russian tourists taking summer holidays in Turkey, Russians have flocked to the country to invest in real estate and Russian oligarchs have moored superyachts at Turkish ports, beyond the reach of Western sanctions enforcers. Turkish imports of Russian oil, meanwhile, are up twofold.

In Russia, some Turkish firms have acquired or have sought to purchase Russian assets from Western players pulling out of the country.

Ankara has insisted that it needs to stay on good terms with both Moscow and Kyiv in order to keep its status as a trusted intermediary that can broker peace talks with the opportunity arises, while it has stated that the government will not allow Western sanctions to be circumvented in Turkey.

Critics are doubtful that is the case, and, concerned by the situation, the US Treasury a week ago moved to caution largest Turkish business group Tusiad and Nebati's ministry that Russian entities were attempting to use Turkey to bypass Western sanctions.

"It is meaningless for a letter relayed to Turkish business groups to create concern in our business circles," Nebati said in a tweet. "We are pleased to see that the United States, our ally and trade partner, is inviting its businesses to invest in our economy."

Turkey, he added, was intent on improving economic and trade relations with its neighbours "within a framework that is not subject to sanctions".

Timothy Ash, a strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, said Nebati's response risked irking Washington, thus making the possibility of secondary sanctions being imposed on Turkey more likely.

"It reads like telling the Yanks, the Turkish state is strong... enough to withstand any actions you might take against us," Ash wrote on Twitter.

News

Slovakia faces minority cabinet as SaS party set to resign

SaS will leave the three-party coalition on Wednesday, depriving the cabinet led by Prime Minister Eduard Heger of its majority.

Billionaires Kretinsky and Tkac face UK security scrutiny over Royal Mail shares

Royal Mail's largest shareholder looks set to increase its shareholding above 25%, triggering enquiry under new National Security and Investment Act.

Belarus in no rush to find a new paying agent for its Eurobonds

On August 23, Belarus’ First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov told state Belarusian media that the government did not consider it an urgent matter to look for a new paying agent for Belarus’ Eurobonds.

Serbia cancels EuroPride parade under pressure from religious right

President Aleksandar Vucic says Belgrade was under heavy pressure from right-wing groups and representatives of the Serbian Orthodox Church to cancel Europe's biggest Pride event.

Russia blamed for wave of hacker attacks in Southeast Europe

Widespread attacks on Montenegrin state institutions and Bulgaria's opposition Gerb party follow shutdown of Albanian government services.

