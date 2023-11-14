Turkish power generator Karpowership to start supplying South Africa electricity in 2024

Turkish power generator Karpowership to start supplying South Africa electricity in 2024
/ Karpowership
By Elena Kachkova in Johannesburg November 14, 2023

Turkey’s power generator Karpowership, which has the world's largest fleet of floating power stations, expects to start producing 450 MW of electricity in South Africa in 2024, the company’s chief commercial officer (CCO) Zeynep Harezi has said.

The South African Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) in October gave its permission for the installation of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in the northeastern port of Richards Bay, bne Intellinews reported.

Karpowership must still complete its agreements with the national ports company before it can proceed. The company expects to sign a financial deal by the end of 2023, Harezi told Reuters on the margins of an African investment forum in Marrakech in Morocco.

There are also plans for two other LNG-powered floating plants in South Africa with a total generating capacity of 1.2 GW, as part of a 20-year contract, with a five and 10-year early exit clauses, she said.

“We hope to get environmental licences for the other two sites - Saldanha and Coega - in the upcoming weeks,” Harezi was quoted as saying.

Karpowership sees opportunities in Africa where only about 45% of population, or 600 million people, mostly in Sub-Saharan Africa, have access to electricity, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). The African energy crisis worsened after the COVID pandemic and the rise in fuel prices owing to Russia’s war in Ukraine, writes Reuters.

According to Harezi, Karpowership is in talks with Nigeria, Gabon, Democratic Republic of the Congo DRC), Benin, Togo and Cameroon to supply their national grids. Guinea-Bisau has been receiving 100% of its electricity from Karpowership, which operates in 14 countries, mostly in Africa.

There are currently 36 floating power plants operated by the company, and Karpowership plans to increase its power-generating dual-fuel fleet to 46 vessels in the “next couple of months”. The company also operates a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) fleet and LNG carriers.

“Today we have 6,000 MW. In the next three to five years, we plan to increase that to 10,000 MW,” Harezi said, as cited by Reuters.

The powerships deal in South Africa has been criticised for being opaque and irregular, with allegations of corruption and favouritism. Opponents have claimed that powerships would cost the country an estimated ZAR225bn ($12bn) over 20 years, which was considered too expensive and risky for an emergency source of power supply.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Africa’s massive unbanked population creates huge opportunities for incumbent banks and fintech start-ups

A stuffed lion, shady deals, and empty words only visible results from Zimbabwe-Belarus love fest

INTERVIEW with Christine Williams: Loadshedding is just a symptom of a much bigger problem that Eskom is now expected to resolve

News

Zelenskiy warns Russia planning to destabilise Balkans and Moldova

Ukrainian president says Russia likely orchestrated Middle East crisis and warns Balkans may be next.

Erdogan slams Israel as “terror state” as lieutenants file “genocide” case at world court

“Hitler of the 21st century” Israeli PM Netanyahu must stand trial for crimes against humanity, says attorney of Turkey’s ruling party.

Kyrgyz police accused of nicking imported cars from citizens at customs

One frustrated buyer says: “How do I know that that car is mine? Well, I still have the remote control for it. Look, I press the button, and I unlock the car. Can you imagine?”

Russia hedge fund Prosperity Capital quits the UK for Abu-Dhabi

Russia-focused hedge fund Prosperity Capital Management is quitting London as part of move to relocate its operations to Abu-Dhabi, citing Brexit and the UK’s unco-operative business environment.

Serbia moves away from dependence on Russian gas with new Azerbaijan supply deal

Serbia has agreed to buy 400mn cubic metres of natural gas a year from Azerbaijan from 2024, diversifying away from Russia.

Zelenskiy warns Russia planning to destabilise Balkans and Moldova
6 hours ago
Erdogan slams Israel as “terror state” as lieutenants file “genocide” case at world court
21 hours ago
Kyrgyz police accused of nicking imported cars from citizens at customs
22 hours ago
Russia hedge fund Prosperity Capital quits the UK for Abu-Dhabi
1 day ago
Serbia moves away from dependence on Russian gas with new Azerbaijan supply deal
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    16 days ago
  2. Saudi Arabia hosts kingdom's first Africa summit, to boost ties, promote stability
    3 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: No peace talks for Ukraine, but at least peace thoughts
    6 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. Polish hauliers' border blockade becoming a new flashpoint between Warsaw and Kyiv
    3 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    16 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    23 days ago
  3. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    24 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. Report says Turkey sent away head of Hamas’ political bureau
    25 days ago

Reports

Dismiss