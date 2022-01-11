Two investment funds buy Bulgarian IT company Chaos

TA Associates, a global growth private equity firm, and LEA Partners, a technology focused private equity firm, are acquiring Bulgarian IT company Chaos, it said in a press release on January 11.
Subsequently, Chaos, which is specialised in photorealistic rendering technology, will merge with Enscape, a developer of real-time rendering and design workflow technology for the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) industries.
“The merger will establish a global leader in the 3D visualisation and design workflow software sectors, with a focus on the AEC, Visual Effects (VFX) and Product Design verticals,” Chaos said in the press release.
The new company will retain the name Chaos. It will focus on developing and strengthening its product portfolio to create a comprehensive end-to-end visualisation ecosystem.
Founded in 1997, Chaos has offices in Sofia, Prague, Seoul, Tokyo, and Los Angeles.