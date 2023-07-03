Two other Chinese EV battery makers heading for Hungary, says Szijjarto

Two other Chinese EV battery makers heading for Hungary, says Szijjarto
Sunwoda has registered its Hungarian subsidiary by the name of Sunwoda Automotive Energy Technology, headquartered in central Budapest, according to local media. / bne IntelliNews
By Tamas Csonka in Budapest July 3, 2023

Hungary has reached an agreement with two other top 10 Chinese battery manufacturers to invest in the country; the companies in question will make an announcement soon, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Tianjin, China, over the weekend.

China’s fifth-largest EV battery maker, ranked 9th globally, Sunwoda, has registered its Hungarian subsidiary by the name of Sunwoda Automotive Energy Technology, headquartered in  central Budapest, according to local media. The company has a number of manufacturing facilities in China, India, France, Germany, the USA and Israel.

The name of the other Chinese investor remains unknown.

Chinese battery manufacturers will invest €3bn this year, which will mean another record FDI after 2022, he added.

 

News

Romania warned to curb budget deficit or lose EU funding

Romania has been under the Excessive Deficit Procedure since before the COVID-19 crisis and it is unlikely to meet its target this year.

Zelinskiy calls for Saakashvili's immediate release as former Georgian president's health deteriorates

Imprisoned former president of Georgia appeared terribly emaciated during his first public appearance since February.

High representative annuls separatist laws adopted by Bosnian Serbs

Republika Srpska’s parliament adopted laws stating the Serb entity will not recognise acts by the high representative or state-level constitutional court, in a move towards secession.

Four reportedly arrested over kidnapping of Tajikistan’s Oriyonbank executive

Four detained in Tajikistan over abduction of Shuhrat Ismatulloev after fellow suspect shot two dead at Chisinau airport.

Serbian anti-violence protesters show new energy in rally targeting TV Pink

Latest 'Serbia against violence' demo demands end to reality shows protesters believe foster a culture of violence.

