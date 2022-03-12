UK expands sanctions to 386 members of Russian Duma

UK expands sanctions to 386 members of Russian Duma
This brings the total number of Russian deputies sanctioned by the UK to 400.
By bne IntelIiNews March 12, 2022

The UK has imposed new sanctions on 386 members of Russia’s Duma – the lower house of parliament. The sanctions are a retaliation for their support of the recognition of Ukraine’s Luhansk and Donetsk as independent from Ukraine, according to a statement by the Foreign Office.

The sanctions will ban those listed from travelling to the UK, as well as freezing their assets in the country and preventing them from doing business there.

“We’re targeting those complicit in Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and those who support this barbaric war,” said Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. “We will not let up the pressure and will continue to tighten the screw on the Russian economy through sanctions,” she added.

“Together with our allies, we stand firmly beside our Ukrainian friends. We will continue to support Ukraine with humanitarian aid, defensive weapons and diplomatic work to isolate Russia internationally.”

Friday’s sanctions build on those implemented against oligarchs and enablers of Putin’s regime the day before. Roman Abramovich was one of the oligarchs whose assets were frozen. The UK now claims to have sanctioned 18 of Russia’s oligarchs, as well as 800 entities, subsidiaries and high-value individuals, as well as now nearly 400 members of the Duma.

Meanwhile, France’s President Emmanuel Macron vowed on Friday to continue ramping up the economic pressure on Russia in response to its escalations. He promised “massive further sanctions” if Russia’s army besieges Kyiv or intensifies bombing in Ukraine. He hinted that such a scenario could justify sanctions on Russian energy, saying: “In that case nothing is off the table. Nothing is taboo.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

COMMENT: “Ukraine will never join Nato”. Five simple words we refused to say. Are we now about to double down on our mistake?

COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast

Russian currency chaos boosts crypto

News

Lukashenko meets Putin as Minsk tightens the screws

Lukashenko and Putin are meeting in Moscow today amidst this week's sanctions hitting the Belarusian economy hard and Minsk further tightening the screws around public speech and private commercial interests.

Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder flew to Moscow to meet with his close personal friend Russian President Vladimir Putin in an attempt to mediate in the war in Ukraine on March 10.

Turkmenistan prepares for handing of power to Berdimuhamedov’s son

Weekend election a formality that will be neither free nor fair.

Ukraine, Russia talks in Turkey deliver little but diatribe against West from Lavrov

Describes response to Mariupol hospital bombing as “pathetic outcries”, claiming building was taken over by radicals.

Protests over fuel price hike spread across Albania

Protests took place across Albania and demonstrators blocked roads, demanding that the government take action to bring down fuel prices.

Lukashenko meets Putin as Minsk tightens the screws
2 days ago
Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
2 days ago
Turkmenistan prepares for handing of power to Berdimuhamedov’s son
2 days ago
Ukraine, Russia talks in Turkey deliver little but diatribe against West from Lavrov
3 days ago
Protests over fuel price hike spread across Albania
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    1 day ago
  2. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    2 days ago
  3. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    5 days ago
  4. Ukrainian IT company moves offices from ‘pro-Russian’ Serbia to Croatia
    4 days ago
  5. Ukraine blows up bridge to Transnistria after Tiraspol reasserts its independence
    6 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    1 day ago
  2. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    11 days ago
  3. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    17 days ago
  4. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    2 days ago
  5. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss