Ukraine presents roadmap to recovery

Ukraine presents roadmap to recovery
Ukraine seeking full access to EU and G7 markets to promote economic recovery once Russo-Ukraine war is over.
By Dominic Culverwell in Berlin May 3, 2022

Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko presented the roadmap for Ukraine’s economic recovery at the international conference "After the War: Rethinking the Future of Civil Society", Ukraine Business News reported on May 3. 

"Post-war reconstruction of Ukraine will be one of the largest projects since the well-known Marshall Plan. Its implementation will become a mission for the whole civilised world, because today we are fighting not only for ourselves but for the global security as well," Svyrydenko said.

According to the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, the nine-point plan is as follows:

 

  • Full access to the EU and G7 markets to help manufacturers integrate into global retail chains and increase exports. 
  • Obtaining a candidate status and then full membership in the EU to access the EU's structural funds.
  • Building an economy on the principles of deregulation and liberalisation.
  • Establishment of logistics routes in the western direction
  • The transition from the export of raw materials to processing.
  • Development of the domestic military-industrial complex.
  • Self-sufficiency in energy, which will increase domestic gas production and develop nuclear power.
  • Climate modernisation. The creation of new facilities in various industries must consider the principles of a “green economy”.
  • Utilisation of domestic companies not less than 60% of the total expenditure, ensuring that Ukrainian companies and producers will be involved in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Svyrydenko emphasised the need to form partnerships with the G7 countries and the EU to access key technology and financial resources to help large-scale rebuilding projects.

“One of the key approaches may be to provide state guarantees to their companies to invest in Ukraine,” she said. 

Moreover, the government is particularly focused on the restoration of transport and social infrastructure which has been devastated by the Russian invasion. The cost of damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure is estimated to be around $80bn, according to the Kyiv School of Economics. 

The government noted that rebuilding infrastructure is crucial for the millions of Ukrainian refugees who want to return home. 

International support has provided Ukraine with significant funds to help rebuild the country. The G7 finance ministers will provide Ukraine with $24bn, whilst the World Bank has pledged a prodigious $170bn aid package for multiple countries struggling with the impact of the war in Ukraine. 

However, the overall economic damage is huge. The total cost of the war is said to be around $600bn. This includes GDP decline, investment cessation, labour outflows, additional defence and social support costs. 

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that Ukraine’s economy could collapse by 35% as a result of the war, whilst the World Bank made an even more dire prediction that Ukraine’s economy will shrink by 45%.

The government has already utilised various means to raise funds. The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) recently repurchased UAH50bn worth of military bonds. As of April 28, the portfolio of military bonds owned by the NBU amounted to UAH70bn ($2.2bn).

The Ministry of Finance raised UAH6.17bn ($203mn) for the state budget on 14 April. Investors were offered two issues of UAH military bonds with 6-month and 1.3-year maturities at respective rates of 10% and 11%.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Baltic states find themselves on the inflation frontline

Russia’s manufacturing PMI improves in April, but still contracting

PMI data show Kazakh manufacturing sector remaining in contraction territory in April

News

Europe proposes to ban all Russian oil imports by the end of the year

The EU will sanction all Russian oil imports, both crude and refined and both oil delivered by ship and pipeline, but the ban will be “phased in in an orderly way,” EU President Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament on May 4.

Brussels proposes full ban on Russian oil

In proposals for its sixth sanctions package, the European Commission will suggest a total ban on all Russian oil in addition to removing Russian broadcasters from the airwaves and disconnecting Russia's largest bank from SWIFT.

“Ukraine will win!” Boris Johnson states as he speaks to Ukrainian Parliament

“Ukraine will win!” Boris Johnson states as he speaks virtually to Ukrainian Parliament.

Construction of Alexandroupolis LNG terminal launched to help reduce Balkans’ dependence on Russian gas

Greece is set to become a major gas supplier for the Balkans region, as investments aimed at achieving independence from Russian gas accelerate across Europe.

Moldova says “no signs” of Russian invasion

Defence ministry says no signs Moldova is in danger after The Times reported Russia has already decided to attack the Moldovan separatist republic of Transnistria.

Europe proposes to ban all Russian oil imports by the end of the year
13 hours ago
Brussels proposes full ban on Russian oil
13 hours ago
“Ukraine will win!” Boris Johnson states as he speaks to Ukrainian Parliament
21 hours ago
Construction of Alexandroupolis LNG terminal launched to help reduce Balkans’ dependence on Russian gas
1 day ago
Moldova says “no signs” of Russian invasion
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Serbia’s pro-Russian media turn on Putin
    6 days ago
  2. Moldova rejects Ukraine’s offer to seize Transnistria
    6 days ago
  3. Czech Archbishop Duka defends Russian soldiers over rape of Ukrainian women
    5 days ago
  4. Russia taps FX reserves to dodge bond default
    1 day ago
  5. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    8 days ago
  1. DON: Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva sunk – the anatomy of a missile strike
    16 days ago
  2. Does Putin have cancer?
    29 days ago
  3. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    8 days ago
  4. Nato to send more, and possibly more powerful, weapons to Ukraine
    27 days ago
  5. Conflicting reports over Ukrainian troops surrendering in Mariupol
    28 days ago

Reports

Dismiss