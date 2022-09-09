Ukraine retakes area larger than Singapore in just over a week

Ukraine retakes area larger than Singapore in just over a week
/ bne IntelliNews
By Dominic Culverwell in Kyiv September 9, 2022

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have made major advances since the start of September, conducting successful counter-offensives in Kharkiv Oblast and Kherson Oblast and retaking significant territory.

Ukraine launched a counter-offensive in the Kherson region on August 30, which forced Russian troops to refocus on the southern axis, leaving positions vulnerable in the Kharkiv region, the Institute for the Study of War noted on September 7. At the same time, Russian forces were also deployed to Donetsk Oblast, spreading troops thin in the Kharkiv region.

Ukraine took advantage of the situation and has made serious ground in Kharkiv, recently liberating over 20 settlements and penetrating up to 50 km into Russian defence positions, according to the General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine. Overall, Ukraine has retaken an area larger than Singapore or New York City in just over a week.

"Since September 1, Ukrainian forces liberated more than 1,000 square kilometres of our territory,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on September 8.

Fighting in Kharkiv Oblast is currently concentrated around the city of Izyum, with Ukraine successfully liberating the small city of Balakliya on September 8, according to Kyiv Independent journalist Illia Ponomarenko. The Ukrainian flag was spotted flying in the centre of the city, six months after it having been captured by Russian troops.



Although details of Ukraine’s operation are deliberately opaque, Ponomarenko speculates that Ukraine will aim to retake Kupyansk, an important rail and vehicle transportation centre between Russia and northern and central Donbas. If Ukraine is successful in cutting the ground lines of communication (GLOCs) to Russian rear areas in Kupyansk and Izyum, then they will be able to isolate Russian troops and recapture further significant amounts of territory.

Reports on social media say that Ukrainian troops have already entered the Izyum district and are close to cutting out the Russian groupings. The advance has taken Russian troops by surprise, forcing them to retreat and abandon their military equipment, the New Voice of Ukraine reported. The success of the counter-offensive is a huge, demoralising blow for Moscow.

Meanwhile, in the south, Ukrainian forces are targeting Russian logistic nodes, manpower and equipment concentrations, transportation networks and command and control points, the ISW reported. Over 250 fire missions were carried out between September 6 and 7 and Ukrainian strikes have damaged Russian fuel and ammunition stores, which has affected Russian logistical capacity and undermined its combat capabilities in the region.

Due to the advancing Ukrainian counterattack, Russian authorities have announced the postponement of the illegal annexation referendum in Kherson, citing “the deteriorating security situation”, New Voice of Ukraine reported.

In July, the Ukrainian army assured that the city of Kherson will be liberated by September. The regional capital was the first major city to fall, having been captured by Russians on March 3. However, the introduction of HIMARS and other long-range artillery significantly improved Ukraine’s arsenal and allowed its forces to hit targets deep in Russian territory, including key bridges used by Russian forces to resupply.

Related Content

ING: ECB hikes by a historic 75bp, more hikes in the works

Sanctions leakage: pipes and tankers

Does Ukraine have enough gas to survive winter? Sergiy Makogon, CEO of GTSOU, says the answer is yes

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ING: ECB hikes by a historic 75bp, more hikes in the works

Sanctions leakage: pipes and tankers

Does Ukraine have enough gas to survive winter? Sergiy Makogon, CEO of GTSOU, says the answer is yes

News

Proposed gas price cap prompts EU discord and Russian threats

The EU has proposed capping the price of Russian natural gas, as Brussels doubles down on efforts to hamper Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine.

Southeast European governments rush to offer new anti-crisis packages

Albania and Croatia the latest to announce new measures to help their populations cope with soaring prices.

Fondul Proprietatea selects investment banks for Hidroelectrica IPO

After years of delays, the IPO of Romania's largest electricity producer Hidroelectrica is expected by the end of June 2023.

Udokan to start exports in 2023

Udokan Copper in Russia's Far East plans to start exporting to Asia by rail and sea in 2023. Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, the chairman of the company's board called for modernisation of transport in Russia's Far East.

Greece warns West Erdogan could ignite second European war in Aegean

Strongman issued menacing veiled threat to Athens, saying Turkey could "come all of a sudden one night". Analysts wonder how far he could go in an election year.

Proposed gas price cap prompts EU discord and Russian threats
3 hours ago
Southeast European governments rush to offer new anti-crisis packages
7 hours ago
Fondul Proprietatea selects investment banks for Hidroelectrica IPO
10 hours ago
Udokan to start exports in 2023
11 hours ago
Greece warns West Erdogan could ignite second European war in Aegean
17 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Czech and German authorities disrupt network exporting Novichok chemicals to Russia
    7 days ago
  2. Eastern EU governments under pressure to act on rising living costs
    1 day ago
  3. Russia’s bleak leaked economic report probably part of budget debate posturing
    1 day ago
  4. S&P cuts Kazakhstan outlook to negative amid fears of Russian hand on oil export tap
    2 days ago
  5. EM debt crisis around the corner
    1 day ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    28 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    1 month ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    1 month ago
  4. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    23 days ago
  5. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    19 days ago

Reports

Dismiss