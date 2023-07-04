Ukraine's industrial production and retails sales leap y/y in May on low base effects

Industrial production in Ukraine increased 51.20% in March of 2023 against the same month in the previous year as the base effect of the start of the war kicked in. (chart)

Likewise, retail sales in Ukraine climbed 35.50% in the same period for the same reasons. (chart)

Industrial production staged a mild increase the two months previously as the economy stabilised and the majority of the fighting was contained in the eastern part of the country, with no major offensives launched since last September allowing businesses in the west to go back to work, albeit at reduced volume.

Retail sales have collapsed and despite the statistics leap due to the low base effect, they remain depressed compared to pre-war levels.