Ukraine’s industrial production fell by 4.6% in February 2021

By bne IntelliNews March 23, 2021

Ukraine’s industrial production fell by 4.6% in February 2021 compared to the pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) February a year earlier, and adjusted for the effect of calendar days (last year was a leap year), the reduction was noticeably smaller, 2%, the State Statistics Service said on March 23.

Industrial production growth in February was 0.3% month on month, and taking into account the seasonal adjustment, 0.4%.

A decline of 6.7% was recorded in the processing industry in February 2021 versus February 2020, in the extractive industry and quarrying, by 3.9%, while in the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning, an increase of 1.9%.

Adjusted for the leap year, the reduction in production in processing was 4.4%, in the mining industry, 1.4%, and the growth in the supply of electricity and gas, 7.8%.

 

