Ukraine’s inflation continues to soar, hits 21.5% in June

Ukraine’s inflation continues to soar, hits 21.5% in June
Ukraine's inflation is not slowing down and rose again to 21.5% in June / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews July 15, 2022

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) put through an emergency rate hike in June to subdue soaring inflation, but to little effect. The rate of price growth continued to hit 21.5% in June (chart), the central bank reported on June 14.

The NBU suspended rate policy meetings after the war with Russia began at the end of February, but took radical action at its first meeting afterwards, more than doubling the prime interest rates to 25% on June 2.

Inflationary pressures are extreme in Ukraine as the government struggles to fund the war. Ukraine is running out of money and the budget is under strain. Tax receipts have collapsed by some 80% and Ukraine’s exports have been reduced to a quarter by Russia’s naval blockade of its more important ports. Moreover, the domestic bond market has atrophied and Kyiv is cut off from the international capital market while the war uncertainties persist.

With budget spending running at some $9bn a month, according to the Ministry of Finance, but revenues down to some $4bn a month, the government has turned to the NBU that is now directly funding government expenditure by printing money. International donors have promised some $16bn in budgetary support, but distribution of that money has become bogged down in bureaucracy. Since the start of the war, Western donors have sent a total of $8.6bn to support budgetary spending, a sum dubbed “peanuts” by Elina Ribakova, deputy chief economist at IIF.

Despite the huge NBU rate hike, consumer price inflation rose again in June to 21.5% on an annualised basis, up from 18% the month before. The NBU’s ability to bring rates down will depend on foreign funding for the budget and while it is still printing money to fund the war inflation is anticipated to continue to climb.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

The CBR’s macroeconomic survey paints a mixed picture of Russia’s growth out to 2025

Russian international reserves fall $57bn since the start of the Ukraine war to $573bn

Kremlin says Kazakhstan’s efforts to attract sanctions-hit businesses leaving Russia 'absolutely normal'

Data

Russian international reserves fall $57bn since the start of the Ukraine war to $573bn

Russia’s international currency reserves have fallen by $56.7bn to reach $572.7bn (including the CBR’s frozen reserves in Europe) as of July 8, the Central Bank of Russia reported on July 15.

Slovak consumer prices in June rose to highest level since 2000

Inflation rose to 13.2% year-on-year, while in month-on-month terms, growth in prices in June slowed to 1.2%.

Ukraine wheat and grain production forecasts tumble, but some exports start

The outlook for the production and export of Ukraine’s grain production this year has tumbled due to the war raging in the country, stoking fears of a global food crisis.

Hungary’s automotive industry rebounds in May

Headline industrial output increased by 9.4% y/y in May, with automotive output up 8.7%.

Georgia’s exports went up by 25% y/y in June

But trade deficit widened by 19% y/y to $609mn in the month.

Russian international reserves fall $57bn since the start of the Ukraine war to $573bn
19 hours ago
Slovak consumer prices in June rose to highest level since 2000
1 day ago
Ukraine wheat and grain production forecasts tumble, but some exports start
1 day ago
Hungary’s automotive industry rebounds in May
1 day ago
Georgia’s exports went up by 25% y/y in June
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    4 days ago
  2. Russian freight train arrives in Iran, marking new trade corridor milestone
    2 days ago
  3. How many days of gas consumption are in Europe’s storage tanks?
    5 days ago
  4. Serbia’s strong tech sector growth defies brain drain
    7 days ago
  5. Russian court reverses ruling impeding Kazakh oil exports but situation remains tense
    3 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    20 days ago
  2. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    27 days ago
  3. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    15 days ago
  4. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    14 days ago
  5. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss