Ukraine's international reserves surpass pre-war levels to $32bn

Ukraine’s international reserves increased to over $32bn, Interfax Ukraine reported on April 4. (chart)



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) delivered its first tranche of $2.7bn to Kyiv earlier this week as part of its four-year $15.6bn Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Programme. As such, international reserves have risen from $28.86bn in February to over $32bn.



“Including these funds, the amount of assistance received from our partners since the beginning of the year has reached $13.6bn, and the international reserves of the National Bank of Ukraine have exceeded $32bn," said First Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kateryna Rozhkova.



Ukraine’s drop in international reserves in the first three months of the year was due to the NBU selling foreign currency to cover the difference between demand and supply in the foreign exchange market of Ukraine, which was largely compensated by foreign currency borrowing in favour of the government.



However, with help from international funding, Ukraine’s international reserves have now surpassed their pre-war peak of $30.941bn in January 2022.



Last month, the predictions for international reserves at the end of 2023 varied according to different experts. IER/GET predicted it will grow to $33bn by the end of the year, whilst Sense Bank sees a decline to $26.3bn. The average estimation came to $29.5bn.