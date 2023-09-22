Ukraine's international supporters can now help the country fight Russia by buying local war bonds online

Ukraine's international supporters can now help the country fight Russia by buying local war bonds online
Ukraine's supporters around the world can now directly help by buying local Ministry of Finance bonds online. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 22, 2023

As part of a government drive to raise more money to pay for the war, Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance (MinFin) has made it possible for foreign individual investors to conveniently buy federal treasury bonds (OVDP) with a click of a mouse, the ministry said in a press release on September 22.

MinFin has launched online trading for anyone that wants to invest into the high-yielding OVDP bonds from any country, hoping to tap the millions of ordinary supporters Ukraine has around the world.

The initiative was developed in a collaboration between the MinFin, the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC), the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and the privately owned ICU Financial Group. ICU Financial Group offers access to bonds via its online platform ICU Trade.

The portal allows non-resident investors to remotely register with a broker and engage in buying and selling domestic government bonds, mirroring the process available to Ukrainian citizens. Residents of Russia and Belarus cannot access this service.

This initiative was driven by the desire of many foreign citizens to support Ukraine amid Russia's full-scale aggression without the necessity of a physical presence in the country. Previously, the absence of a regulatory framework and the necessary technical infrastructure for online transactions prevented Ukraine’s supporters from buying the bonds.

The OVDPs were first made available to international investors after Ukraine’s capital market was hooked up to Belgium’s Clearstream payment and settlement system in May 2019. That opened the floodgates to around $5bn of fresh investment into Ukraine’s domestic bond market, quickly becoming a major new source of liquidity for the government. Since the war began yields on the bonds have risen steeply and the volumes invested in have fallen, but OVDPs remain a significant source of funds for the cash-strapped government.

Notably, Ukraine does not levy income tax on government bonds, making them an attractive investment option.

"We are pleased to announce that the first Ukrainian broker has successfully completed a project to provide remote access to government bonds for non-resident individuals. This will allow foreign citizens to support us in our fight against the aggressor by investing in our victory. This event marks a step forward in the development of Ukraine's government bond market and we look forward to other market participants supporting this initiative. Government bonds are the second-largest source of funding for Ukraine's State Budget this year and we are committed to continuing to work on expanding access to this market for all types of investors," Yuriy Butsa, Government Commissioner for Public Debt Management, said in a statement emailed to bne IntelliNews.

"This event is a landmark for Ukraine and its investment potential [at] such a difficult time for all of us. However, we are moving forward and have now become even more accessible to foreign investors. Citizens of our partner countries around the world can join the economic recovery and rebuilding of Ukraine online by purchasing our domestic government bonds. The digitalisation of such processes is important for domestic capital markets and is a worthy example to follow," said Yaroslav Shlyakhov, member of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission.

Currently, citizens from the EU, the UK, the US, Canada, Israel, Australia, Japan and other countries have the opportunity to buy domestic government bonds online. However, it's important to note that the registration process for investors from some countries may be longer due to variations in legal frameworks and mobile operators' specificities.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Retail trade turnover in Ukraine up 7.3% in 1H23 and 23.3% in June y/y

NBU said interest rates could be cut to 18% by the end of year as inflation falls

Ukrainian world war vet invited to Canadian parliament fought in Nazi unit

News

Iranian paper warns Azerbaijan of ‘changes in Baku’ if it presses home advantage against Armenia

Iran says it will take action against any attempt by Turkey and Azerbaijan to try to create a land bridge between the two countries across Armenia’s Syunik region next to the Iranian border.

Moscow warns Armenia making ‘big mistake’ in choosing ‘Western direction’

PM Pashinyan accused of “unacceptable outbursts” in describing security arrangement with Russia as “not effective” for national interests in wake of defeat of Nagorno-Karabakh’s ethnic-Armenians by Azerbaijan.

Ukrainian world war vet invited to Canadian parliament fought in Nazi unit

In a major embarrassment for Canada, it was revealed that a Ukrainian veteran, invited to Canada’s parliament on the occasion of a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the weekend, had served in the Waffen SS during WWII.

Migration issues ratchet up tension between Poland and Germany

The row threatens to worsen already rocky relations between Warsaw and Berlin, with the ruling Law and Justice party accusing the opposition Civic Platform party of taking orders from Germany.

Serbia seeks Russia's support after deadly Kosovo monastery siege

Serbian President Vucic met Russian ambassador after Kosovan officials accused Belgrade of backing armed gang that shot police officer dead.

Iranian paper warns Azerbaijan of ‘changes in Baku’ if it presses home advantage against Armenia
19 hours ago
Moscow warns Armenia making ‘big mistake’ in choosing ‘Western direction’
20 hours ago
Ukrainian world war vet invited to Canadian parliament fought in Nazi unit
23 hours ago
Migration issues ratchet up tension between Poland and Germany
23 hours ago
Serbia seeks Russia's support after deadly Kosovo monastery siege
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    4 days ago
  2. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    3 days ago
  3. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    3 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  5. Iranian paper warns Azerbaijan of ‘changes in Baku’ if it presses home advantage against Armenia
    19 hours ago
  1. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    29 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    4 days ago
  4. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    14 days ago
  5. Rare Subtropical Storm Daniel hits Libya, causing flooding and havoc
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss