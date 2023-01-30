Ukraine’s mocking of Iran over drone attack on military factory irks Tehran

An explosion at the Isfahan facility during the attack. / BBC News report, screengrab.
By bne IntelIiNews January 30, 2023

Iran on January 30 summoned Ukraine's charge d'affaires in Tehran over mocking comments made by a Ukrainian official following a weekend drone strike on a military factory in the central Iranian province of Isfahan.

"Explosive night in Iran," the official, Mykhailo Podolyak, tweeted on January 29, the day after the attack, adding: "Did warn you."

Also on January 30, the Russian foreign ministry condemned the drone strike, warning against what it said were "provocative" actions, and cautioning: "Such destructive actions could have unpredictable consequences for peace and stability in the Middle East."

In the wake of the attack on what some unconfirmed reports have described as a facility involved in drone research and production, US officials briefed media that Iran’s arch-foe, Israel, appeared to have been behind the overnight drone strike.

Iran is known to have provided Russia with kamikaze drones that the Kremlin has used in attacks against civilian and military targets in its war in Ukraine, although Tehran has claimed the unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) were delivered before the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in late February nearly a year ago.

On December 24, with Ukraine incensed by the use of Iranian drones in Russian attacks on parts of its critical infrastructure, such as energy plants, Podolyak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, tweeted in Ukrainian: “Iran planning to boost missile, drone supplies to Russia, blatantly humiliates the institution of international sanctions…

“Important to abandon nonworking sanctions, invalid UN resolutions concept & move to more destructive tools – liquidation of plants, arresting of suppliers…”

Podolyak’s December tweet can be read as a warning of attacks like that of the weekend to come.

Iran has claimed the attack was largely foiled, with only minor damage to the roof of one building suffered. Of the three drones involved, one was destroyed by air defence systems and two were caught by "defence traps" but caused the minor damage to the building, according to the Iranian defence ministry.

Israeli media, including The Jerusalem Post, have looked at material posted online that they said indicated that the attack was far more successful than Iran conceded.

Israel, as is usual following such a suspicious attack, stayed mum on whether it was involved.

The same night as the attack on the defence factory, a large fire broke out at an oil refinery near Tabriz. Officials did not offer comment on the cause of the blaze or whether it was regarded as suspicious.

Turkey’s ‘Table of Six’ alliance unveils plan to end Erdogan’s ‘one-man rule’

Critics, however, doubt their election chances, pointing to ideological differences, personal animosities, big egos and a lack of organisation.

Usmanov reported to be poised to exit telecom market by selling MegaFon to state-owned Rostelecom

Rostelecom already controls another "big four" mobile operator, Tele2 Russia, and the acquisition of MegaFon would result in large-scale state consolidation of the TMT sector.

Belarus faces new sanctions by the EU and asset seizures by Ukraine

After statements made by European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen in early January, the EU’s new sanctions package against Belarus is starting to take form. The new package will make the existing sanctions hit even harder.

Zimbabwe opposition CCC party members released after two weeks in detention

Orban sparks storm by saying Ukraine is a 'no man's land'

Orban also told foreign journalists that he did "definitely not" want to stay in the EU, but was forced to do so because of Hungary’s trade links with the bloc.

Turkey’s ‘Table of Six’ alliance unveils plan to end Erdogan’s ‘one-man rule’
4 hours ago
Usmanov reported to be poised to exit telecom market by selling MegaFon to state-owned Rostelecom
11 hours ago
Belarus faces new sanctions by the EU and asset seizures by Ukraine
13 hours ago
Zimbabwe opposition CCC party members released after two weeks in detention
17 hours ago
Orban sparks storm by saying Ukraine is a 'no man's land'
22 hours ago

  1. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    5 days ago
  2. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    8 days ago
  3. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    6 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    20 days ago
  5. NEMETHY: Is Ukraine War the beginning of World War III?
    7 days ago
