Ukraine’s Nova Poshta launches operations in Romania

Nova Poshta's first Romanian office in the capital Bucharest. / Nova Poshta
By bne IntelliNews June 27, 2023

Uktraine’s largest private postal and courier operator Nova Poshta (Nova Post) opened its first Romanian office, on Unirii Boulevard in downtown Bucharest, on June 26.

Nova Poshta serves both individual customers and firms and aims to encourage trade between Ukraine and the target markets. Romania is the fifth foreign market where the company has opened an office, after openings in Moldova, Poland, Latvia and Czechia. The company will next target Germany with a new office.

While in the other four markets the company serves as a connection with customers in Ukraine, in Romania it will make transfers with Moldova as well — hence between two foreign markets. 

Nova Post Moldova is already the leader of the express courier market in Moldova, where a large community of Ukrainian refugees settled.

“[For now] we have services for individuals, but we will shortly launch operations for companies," said Mikhail Popovici, general manager of Nova Poshta Global Ro, the local subsidiary of the Ukrainian courier. 

"For this year, Nova Poshta's Romanian subsidiary aims to reach a volume of 100,000 parcels for both categories of customers," said Popovici, who leads Nova Posta's operations in Moldova, where the company is in the top three of the market.

After it opened its first office in Bucharest, Nova Poshta plans to invest €600,000 this year in Romania, mainly in a sorting centre on the northern outskirts of Bucharest (Otopeni, close to Henri Coanda Airport) and another office outside Bucharest. Eight other offices will be opened in 2024, four in Bucharest and others in first-tier cities Brasov, Iasi, Timisoara and Cluj-Napoca. 

Nova Poshta Ukraine was founded in 2001 by Vyacheslav Klimov and Volodymyr Popereshniuk.

“Our goal is to connect Ukraine with other countries in Europe because, on the one hand, this approach supports our country's economy and business orientation towards Western Europe. On the other hand, millions of people have left Ukraine and, through us, they keep in touch with those who remain in the country. After the office in Bucharest, the first office in Germany follows," Popereshniuk said on the opening of the Bucharest office.

