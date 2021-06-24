Ukraine's retail sector turnover up 22.7% in May y/y

By bne IntelliNews June 24, 2021

Ukrainian retail sales increased 14.3% year on year in 5M21 accelerating from 14.0% y/y growth in 4M21, Ukraine’s State Statistics Service reported on June 22.  

In May, real retail sales increased 5.2% m/m and 22.7% y/y.

The highest growth occurred in Chernivtsi (30.7% y/y), Ternopil (30.1% y/y) and Zakarpattia (24.5% y/y) regions. The slowest growth rates were in Kharkiv (2.1% y/y), Kirovohrad (10.3% y/y) and Ukraine-controlled Donetsk (10.6% y/y) regions.

“The retail growth continues to impress. The low comparative base of May 2020 (3.1% y/y decline) was not the major factor behind the remarkable result. The fast growth of wages and constrained alternative consumption (i.e. travelling) prompted the retail boom,” Evgeniya Akhtyrko of Concorde Capital said in a note. “We expect consumer demand to stay strong in 2021, allowing retail sales to accelerate to 10% y/y (vs. 8.4% y/y growth in 2020).”

Data

Russian industrial production for May up 11.8% y/y

Russian industrial production for May advanced 11.8% from 7.6% in April, which was also revised up from the previous result of 7.2%, RosStat said on June 24.

Growth of Romania's stock of loans reaches double digits at end-May

The stock of bank loans in Romania increased by 10.1% y/y as of the end of May, to €60.2bn, accelerating from 8.3% y/y growth one month earlier.

Russian banks extend bull run by posting $3bn in profits for May

The combined net profit of Russian banks rose 7% m/m to RUB216bn ($2.98bn) in May, extending the bull run for the sector that is currently making its best returns in five years, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) said on June 21.

Ukraine’s revises down its GDP growth estimate in 1Q21 to -2.2% contraction

Ukraine’s real GDP plunged 2.2% y/y in 1Q21, the State Statistics Service reported on June 22, worsening its preliminary estimate of -2.0% y/y. The economy declined 1.2% q/q seasonally adjusted.

Romania in line with the Baltic states as fastest converging EU members

Romania’s GDP per capita increased to 72% of the European Union’s average last year, after rising by 20 percentage points over the past decade.

