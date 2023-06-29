Ukraine security service arrests Russian sleeper agent connected to Kramatorsk cafe attack

Ukraine security service arrests Russian sleeper agent connected to Kramatorsk cafe attack
The sleep agent was reportedly arrested by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) / SBU
By Dominic Culverwell in Kyiv June 29, 2023

Ukraine’s security service (SBU) have detained a man in connection with the bloody Kramatorsk cafe attack that killed 11 people and injured 56 on June 27, the SBU reported on June 28.

Russian forces fired Iskander ballistic missiles at central Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, killing three children and injuring an eight-month-old baby. The SBU claims to have arrested a Russian agent suspected of recording a covert video of the Ria Lounge and its patrons the day prior, before passing the file on to Russian military intelligence.

"The agent of the Russian Federation will definitely answer to the Ukrainian court. But such detention is also a signal to all other adjusters and traitors who work for the enemy. Remember, punishment is inevitable!” the SBU stated.

According to the security service, the man was a sleeper agent and former member of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the USSR (GRU) who was tasked with scoping out critical infrastructure and places popular with civilians as well as gathering information on Ukraine’s military. Details about his name and when he was activated remain classified and the SBU has not yet provided the evidence, but he is said to be a Kramatorsk resident who worked at a local gas transportation company.

The cafe was reportedly popular with journalists and aid workers seeking respite from the front lines nearby. At least three foreigners were injured in the attack, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenk.

The same day, Russia fired missiles at the city of Kremenchuk, one year after the devastating shopping mall attack that killed 21 people and injured 56. There were no casualties but a country house was destroyed.

“Each such manifestation of terror proves over and over again to us and to the whole world that Russia deserves only one thing as a result of everything it has done defeat and a tribunal, fair and legal trials against all Russian murderers and terrorists,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted on June 27.

Rescue workers continued to conduct operations at the site of Ria Lounge on June 28 and the death toll may continue to rise.

Kyiv initially stated that S-300 missiles hit Kramatorsk, although now believe it to be short-range ballistic Iskanders.

Kramatorsk suffered one of the bloodiest attacks on civilians last year when Russian missiles hit a railway station killing 57 and injuring over 100 on April 8, 2022. Russia blamed Ukraine; however, Moscow’s narrative was riddled with inconsistencies.

Related Content

Ukraine's industrial production and retails sales leap y/y in May on low base effects

CENUSA: The Cyprus precedent for Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia

Zelinskiy calls for Saakashvili's immediate release as former Georgian president's health deteriorates

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine's industrial production and retails sales leap y/y in May on low base effects

CENUSA: The Cyprus precedent for Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia

Zelinskiy calls for Saakashvili's immediate release as former Georgian president's health deteriorates

News

Romania warned to curb budget deficit or lose EU funding

Romania has been under the Excessive Deficit Procedure since before the COVID-19 crisis and it is unlikely to meet its target this year.

Zelinskiy calls for Saakashvili's immediate release as former Georgian president's health deteriorates

Imprisoned former president of Georgia appeared terribly emaciated during his first public appearance since February.

High representative annuls separatist laws adopted by Bosnian Serbs

Republika Srpska’s parliament adopted laws stating the Serb entity will not recognise acts by the high representative or state-level constitutional court, in a move towards secession.

Four reportedly arrested over kidnapping of Tajikistan’s Oriyonbank executive

Four detained in Tajikistan over abduction of Shuhrat Ismatulloev after fellow suspect shot two dead at Chisinau airport.

Two other Chinese EV battery makers heading for Hungary, says Szijjarto

Hungary ranks fourth globally in electric vehicle battery production, and with the completion of these investments, the country will be ranked second, foreign minister says.

Romania warned to curb budget deficit or lose EU funding
21 hours ago
Zelinskiy calls for Saakashvili's immediate release as former Georgian president's health deteriorates
21 hours ago
High representative annuls separatist laws adopted by Bosnian Serbs
1 day ago
Four reportedly arrested over kidnapping of Tajikistan’s Oriyonbank executive
1 day ago
Two other Chinese EV battery makers heading for Hungary, says Szijjarto
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  2. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    14 days ago
  3. Ukraine security service arrests Russian sleeper agent connected to Kramatorsk cafe attack
    5 days ago
  4. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    28 days ago
  5. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    13 days ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    18 days ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    13 days ago
  3. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  4. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    28 days ago
  5. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    10 days ago

Reports

Dismiss