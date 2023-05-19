Ukraine to form fighter jet coalition this year, but F-16 procurement is uncertain

Ukraine to form fighter jet coalition this year, but F-16 procurement is uncertain
/ bne IntelliNews
By Dominic Culverwell in London May 19, 2023

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that a “fighter jet coalition” will be formed this year following pledges from European allies to train Ukrainian pilots, the Kyiv Independent reported on May 17.

However, details about how Ukraine will receive the US-manufactured F-16s remain uncertain, as both the US and Poland stated they will not provide the aircraft. The UK and the Netherlands have said they will build an “international coalition” to help procure fighter jets from other countries, although the UK does not have F-16s.

"What we can obviously contribute is training and support within limits because we don't have F-16 pilots,” said UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on May 17, adding that it is up to the US if it wants to “release” F-16s.

The Netherlands has quietly suggested they are prepared to send F-16s, according to the New York Times, whilst Belgium, Norway and Denmark could also provide the jets. In total, 125 combat-ready F-16s could be sent to Ukraine, according to British analysts. 

Nevertheless, details are being kept under wraps and no European government has officially made a request to the US to transfer F-16s, which they are required to do. A spokesperson for Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte said that there have been no “concrete agreements” over the “purchase or delivery” of F-16s, Euractiv reported, but mentioned there is “very intensive contact with European and North American colleagues”.

France, Belgium and Poland have all opened the door to training Ukrainian pilots, with the latter saying it can also provide more Soviet-era MiG-29 jets rather than F-16s, due to Warsaw's low supply. Allies have sent 28 planes to Ukraine, with Poland providing 14 MiG-29 fighters, but Kyiv says it needs 40-50 F-16s to secure victory over Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy toured European capitals last week to garner support for the fighter jet coalition, meeting with the leaders of Italy, Germany, France and the UK. Allies pledged further military support, including a €2.7bn package from Berlin and hundreds of kamikaze drones and air defence missiles from London.

"This is a crucial moment in Ukraine's resistance to a terrible war of aggression they did not choose or provoke," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said following his two-hour meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on May 15.

"They need the sustained support of the international community to defend against the barrage of unrelenting and indiscriminate attacks that have been their daily reality for over a year," he said.

In contrast to Paris and London, Berlin has said it will not be able to train Ukrainian pilots, as it does not have “the capacities, the competencies or the planes,” according to Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

Related Content

Former head of Ukraine's supreme court sent to custody over $2.7mn bribery charges after "large-scale" corruption scheme exposed.

Bakhmut captured by Russia’s Wagner forces

China's special envoy arrived in Ukraine and discussed Russia's invasion with Kuleba

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Former head of Ukraine's supreme court sent to custody over $2.7mn bribery charges after "large-scale" corruption scheme exposed.

Bakhmut captured by Russia’s Wagner forces

China's special envoy arrived in Ukraine and discussed Russia's invasion with Kuleba

News

Former head of Ukraine's supreme court sent to custody over $2.7mn bribery charges after "large-scale" corruption scheme exposed.

Vzevolod Knyazev, the ex-head of Ukraine’s Supreme Court, has been sent to custody for 60 days with the option of posting bail set at UAH107mn ($2.9mn) over bribery charges amounting to $2.7mn, Suspilne reported on May 18.

Bakhmut captured by Russia’s Wagner forces

The Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has fallen and is now completely controlled by Russia’s forces, the leader of the Wagner private military company, Evgeny Prigozhin, claimed in a video posted on social media.

Threat posed by Taliban’s huge canal project to Central Asia farmland causing mounting anxiety

Uzbek official cited as saying “negotiations with the Afghan side are held on a regular basis, but in a closed mode so as not to disturb society”.

Mood turns belligerent at latest mass protest in Belgrade

Hundreds of thousands call for end to violence at third protest since mass shootings as frustration with government mounts.

Main suspect in murder of Slovak investigative journalist acquitted again

Verdict being seen as a major blow to the country’s anti-corruption efforts.

Former head of Ukraine's supreme court sent to custody over $2.7mn bribery charges after "large-scale" corruption scheme exposed.
6 hours ago
Bakhmut captured by Russia’s Wagner forces
8 hours ago
Threat posed by Taliban’s huge canal project to Central Asia farmland causing mounting anxiety
18 hours ago
Mood turns belligerent at latest mass protest in Belgrade
19 hours ago
Main suspect in murder of Slovak investigative journalist acquitted again
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    8 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: So much rests on Ukraine's counter-offensive
    7 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    11 days ago
  4. TURKISH ELECTIONS: May 14 vote (live blog, as it happened)
    7 days ago
  5. EBRD 2023: Bank to expand into the whole of Africa plus Iraq
    3 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    8 days ago
  2. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    11 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    12 days ago
  5. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss