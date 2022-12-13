Ukraine tops the 2022 Google searches list

2022 has been eventful, to say the least, and a look at the biggest trending Google searches this year can serve as a reminder for some of the events and situations that have shaped our world over the last 12 months, Statista reports.

At the top of the trending new searches was of course Ukraine. The war, started when Russia invaded its sovereign neighbour on February 24, also led to Vladimir Putin being one of the people garnering the largest volume of new global search interest in 2022. The death in September of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, was also major news.

In less earnest events, a large number of us were greatly entertained by the world of film in 2022 – but not just on the silver screen. Off it, actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard captivated audiences in a very different way during their much publicised defamation trial. Will Smith also caused controversy at the Oscars when he slapped comedian and actor Chris Rock during the high-profile awards ceremony.

Among all of this it's easy to forget that the United States had a key (mid-term) election, the emergence of monkeypox had us worried about the next pandemic, and one lucky (?) person won a world record $2.04bn in the United States' Powerball lottery.