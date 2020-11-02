Ukrainian companies booked $3bn of losses in the first half of 2020

Ukrainian companies booked $3bn of losses in the first half of 2020
Despite a mild recovery in the second quarter Ukraine’s companies are loss-making in the first half of this year, down by just under UAH90bn ($3.1bn) on a cumulative basis
By bne IntelliNews November 2, 2020

Corporate profits in Ukraine were doing well in 2019 and the large and medium-sized enterprises reported an exceptionally good fourth quarter, taking in UAH274bn ($9.6bn) in the last quarter to bring the total corporate profits for 2019 to UAH529bn ($18.5bn).

However, the economic shocks of 2020 killed off activity in the first quarter and sent corporates collectively into a loss of UAH118bn. There was a mild recovery in the second quarter, where companies earned UAH28bn (about $1bn), but that was almost a third of what they earned in the same period a year earlier.

On a cumulative basis, Ukraine’s companies were loss-making in the first half of this year, down by just under UAH90bn ($3.1bn). While there was a mild recovery in the second quarter, that recovery is now under threat at the second wave of the coronavirus (COVID-19) gathers momentum and another lockdown may be on the cards.

 

Related Content

Ukraine estimates Q3 GDP decline at 3.6%

Russia’s October services PMI records sharpest decline in business activity since the start of the pandemic

Turkish lira deposit rates still “not attractive”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine estimates Q3 GDP decline at 3.6%

Russia’s October services PMI records sharpest decline in business activity since the start of the pandemic

Turkish lira deposit rates still “not attractive”

Data

Ukraine estimates Q3 GDP decline at 3.6%

In the third quarter of 2020, Ukraine's GDP declined by 3.6%, and the figure for the January-September period amounted to 5.5%, the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture announced on November 5.

Russia’s October services PMI records sharpest decline in business activity since the start of the pandemic

The unexpected economic slowdown that started at the end of September delivered another surprise after IHS Markit reported the biggest drop in the Russia Services Business Activity PMI Index, which tumbled from 53.7 to 46.9 in October.

Turkish lira deposit rates still “not attractive”

Those left with any local currency to spare amid torrid economic situation seen as having little option but to buy USD or gold amid ongoing record lows set by the TRY against the USD.

Serbia’s retail trade up by real 7.7% y/y in September

Serbia has seen steady growth in retail sales since the government lifted lockdown in May.

Serbia’s GDP down 1.3% y/y in 3Q20, flash estimate shows

Serbia is expected to go into recession this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the economy seen falling by up to 3.5%.

Ukraine estimates Q3 GDP decline at 3.6%
1 hour ago
Russia’s October services PMI records sharpest decline in business activity since the start of the pandemic
5 hours ago
Turkish lira deposit rates still “not attractive”
23 hours ago
Serbia’s retail trade up by real 7.7% y/y in September
2 days ago
Serbia’s GDP down 1.3% y/y in 3Q20, flash estimate shows
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    3 days ago
  2. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    7 days ago
  3. BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Turkey in financial desert as liquidity dries up in USD/lira market
    2 days ago
  4. Armenians flee fighting in Karabakh
    13 hours ago
  5. Sofia streets empty as most of Bulgaria put in coronavirus “red zone”
    6 days ago
  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    3 days ago
  2. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    11 days ago
  3. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    16 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    14 days ago
  5. COLCHIS: Georgia’s Karabakh conundrum
    14 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss