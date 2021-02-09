UNDP developing app to drive employment in Kyrgyzstan amid widespread pandemic driven job cuts

By bne IntelIiNews February 9, 2021

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is working on the development and launch of a mobile application to help Kyrgyzstan’s citizens receive a quick and convenient job search and assist employers in finding a skilled workforce in the Central Asian nation. 

The main beneficiaries of the app are set to be citizens who have lost their jobs, labour migrants forced to return home due to the closure of borders in coronavirus-hit 2020, along with local employers and businesses. According to the Socioeconomic and Vulnerability Impact Assessment and Policy Response prepared jointly with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the UNDP and the Institute for Economic Policy Research under Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Economy, the country’s unemployment rate was projected to reach 21% by end-2020. The projection was based on widespread job cuts driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“We aim to develop the mobile app to collect data on the best available vacancies in real-time. It will function to find relevant employers in short time, or to enable them to find you. We tried to ensure that users are able to find vacancies in different fields and optimize the search process as much as possible for better experience. For example, the application will suggest spelling options for a vacancy to find a match in the database, and advanced search will help narrow down the search area,” said Mirbek Okenov, director of ULUT Soft LLC, a company involved in the app’s development.

The mobile application was initially part of the “Skills for Reintegration” pilot measure of Germany’s Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in 2018 and was handed over to UNDP for further development.

“The mobile application contains a solid database of vacancies and provides a fairly convenient toolkit. Furthermore, search options can be applied to different regions of Kyrgyzstan, which may expand the range of offers and increase the likelihood of finding the largest number of suitable vacancies,” a project statement said. “Users can also choose to be notified of new vacancies that match their search criteria. The mobile application also features the online trainings and upskilling on various topics, so, while looking for a situation or waiting for an employer's response, users can improve their qualifications or attain new skills.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

EDB and Kazakhstan sign MoU on developing digital trade projects

The Russia-led Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) and Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Trade and Integration have signed a memorandum of cooperation to establish and develop long-term ... more

USAID launches $10.9mn e-governance project for Bosnia

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) launched a five-year, $10.9mn e-governance project, on January 28, to support transparency and reducing corruption in government-led processes in ... more

Russian development bank VEB.RF invests in Deliver "cargo Uber"

VEB Ventures, the subsidiary of Russian development bank VEB.RF (former VneshEkonomBank), has invested RUB500mn ($7mn) in the cargo flow digitisation start-up Deliver, Kommersant daily ... more

Most Read

  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    2 days ago
  2. Minority investors say GBP1bn-2bn missing from Kaz Minerals buyout offer valuation
    7 days ago
  3. US open to easing Nord Stream 2 sanctions
    5 days ago
  4. Russian government launches a National Projects 2.0 revamp
    4 days ago
  5. The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell slated by critics for not holding Russia to account over Navalny's jailing
    3 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    29 days ago
  2. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    11 days ago
  3. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    22 days ago
  4. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    19 days ago
  5. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    26 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss