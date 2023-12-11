Unemployment in Czechia stays at 3.5% in November

Unemployment in Czechia stays at 3.5% in November
/ bne IntelliNews
By Albin Sybera December 11, 2023

Unemployment in Czechia remained at 3.5%, unchanged month-on-month and year-on-year, even though 36,152 persons left the labour office registers.  

Overall, there were 263,226 job applicants registered with the labour office. The unemployment in Czechia is third lowest in the EU.

Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Marian Jurecka praised “the long-term low level of unemployment within all of the EU”.

He also warned that the country “faces a challenge filling many empty job positions”, and said his ministry is “focusing on making the process of admitting qualified workers from abroad more flexible in order to strengthen and diversify our labour market”.

The labour office noted there is a longer term demand for employees at technical and workers' professions, and a seasonal demand for employees in the skiing industry. It expects the unemployment level to rise slightly in the winter months.

The office also noted that at the end of November, 125,418 Ukrainians worked in Czechia under the temporary protection scheme.

Overall, 343,392 Ukrainians in the scheme have obtained jobs since the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Approximately three quarters of these have been women and most have worked in manual professions, including construction, manufacturing, transportation and stationary machine operations.    

