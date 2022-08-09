Unemployment slightly rose in Czechia in July

At the end of July, 240,706 Czechs were seeking employment as unemployment ticked up slightly to 3.3%. / bne IntelliNews
At the end of July, 240,706 Czechs were seeking employment through Czech authorities, the Czech Labour Office’s latest data show. This figure is 9,397 more people than the previous month, translating into a rise of 0.2% and a 3.3% unemployment rate. (chart)

When compared to last year this is 31,472 less unemployed Czechs, translating to 0.4% decrease of unemployment in a year-on-year comparison. 

Development in the upcoming months will also be dependent on the war in Ukraine, particularly on the “number of newly registered applicants for employment from Ukraine, impact of the energy crisis on the employers or persisting high inflation”, Director of the Labour Office Viktor Najmon told Czech TV

By the end of July 73,908 Ukrainians worked in Czechia under the temporary asylum scheme. 

