Uplift launches new accelerator programme in Albania

Uplift Albania, the first European startup accelerator in Albania, has launched its fifth programme to support startups in the country.

Albania’s startup scene is currently underdeveloped compared to other European countries, but programmes such as Uplift, as well as support from the authorities and Albania’s international partners are starting to change the situation. Development of the tech sector is seen as a crucial step to stem the brain drain from the country.

In the latest round of its accelerator programme, Uplift Albania has selected 12 startups from various industries spanning AI, fashion, agriculture, e-commerce, tourism and cyber-security.

Uplift Albania is a three-month acceleration program where startups are trained intensively on business modelling, fundraising, networking, brand identity, sales and marketing strategies, pitching skills, market development, trademarks, legal matters and finance and accounting. The accelerator has already nurtured 40 startups in the last five years.

Backed by EU for Innovation and implemented by ICTSlab under the Qëndro Project, Uplift Albania also received support from the Italian government, UNICEF, Deloitte, SwissEP, Star Venture, and other stakeholders.

The programme attracted interest from over 50 startups and 72 co-founders, with 20 competing for spots in the programme at the Selection Bootcamp, held on January 12 at ICTSlab.

Among the startups selected for the three-month programme are Beach Master, an app that shows how busy beaches are, digital agency Future Block, artificial intelligence (AI) startups Dialogo AI and Nullius in Verba (Niv), self care app Kungul, taxi app Patoko and software and game developer UnyoCorp-Blite,