US blockchain company Guilded mulls investment in Serbia

By bne IntelliNews July 21, 2021

Blockchain company Guilded has expressed interest in Serbia alongside several other US companies, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic sad on July 20 during a two-day visit to the US. 

Serbia is seeking to develop its IT sector and is keen to attract international investments. Like other countries in Central and Southeast Europe, Serbia offers a combination of strong IT skills and relatively low costs. 

Brnabic said three or four new investments in Serbia were expected as a result of the first day of talks with the representatives of companies in New York, according to a government statement. 

The prime minister said she was “very well received” and expressed hope that companies would consider picking Serbia over other overseas destinations. Companies interested in investing in the IT sector, startup companies, biotechnology and biomedicine, she said. 

While not naming other potential investors, Brnabic said Guilded expressed interest in Serbia and its position in the field of blockchain. 

“In the years to come, Guilded will be one of the largest and most advanced companies. If we bring them to Serbia, we will succeed in positioning ourselves on the world market in financial technologies, gold trade and the digital sphere,” the prime minister emphasised.

As she pointed out, representatives of Guilded were impressed by what Serbia has done in the fields of e-government and blockchain. The company expressed interest in Serbia’s data storage capacities and data centre in Kragujevac. 

“If we finish everything started today, they will come to Serbia or keep their data in our country,” said Brnabic.

